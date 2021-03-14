Girl, 9, killed as shots fired in LR park

A shooting in Little Rock's Boyle Park killed a 9-year-old girl Saturday afternoon and left a man critically injured, city police officials said at an evening news conference.

The girl was in the park in west-central Little Rock with her family when the shots rang out. Officers did not disclose the identities or hometowns of the child or the injured man.

Police spokesman Mark Edwards said officers received a shots-fired call just before 4 p.m.

"We know there was an outing at Boyle Park," Edwards said. "We know two individuals got into an altercation. We know that shots were fired. We know that a 9-year-old girl was shot and died as a result of her injuries."

Investigators believe the gunman was aiming for the man and unintentionally hit the girl, Edwards said.

"We do not believe [the girl] was the intended target," he said. "We also know there was a second victim who is in critical condition, and as far as we know, the confrontation was between that individual and the shooter."

Edwards said Saturday night that contrary to earlier reports, officers did not have any suspects in custody but were looking for two persons of interest.

"At this particular time, we know there are multiple suspects," Edwards said. "We know who they are. We are out and about [with] our street crimes unit looking for them, and we will find them."

Police Chief Keith Humphrey called the day's events tragic, saying the girl was simply out with her family having fun in the park.

"Anytime a life is lost, it's extremely tragic, but the life of a child," Humphrey said. "You have a baby who was there with her family, and they expected to go have fun and go home. This one family who has lost a baby."

Humphrey said he is confident that justice will prevail.

"This is unacceptable," he said of the gunfire. "This is horrific. This will stop. I have so much faith in our Police Department."

"We solve these types of crimes at a high rate," the chief said.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. offered his condolences to the girl's family and said the Police Department was working diligently to find the suspects.

"We have a very high closure rate here in the city of Little Rock," he said. "We expect to find the suspect."