Girls state touranment roundups

CLASS 2A

SALEM 59, ACORN 43

Marleigh Sellars churned out a game-high 22 points as Salem (21-7) used a big first quarter to blow past Acorn (26-5) in the Class 2A girls state tournament quarterfinals.

Chelsea Hamilton tallied 17 points for the Lady Greyhounds, who scored 23 points in the opening eight minutes to establish a 15-point lead. Salem led 39-21 at the half.

Ashlynn Bissell had 14 points and Madi Ellis scored eight to carry the Lady Tigers.

BIGELOW 55, MURFREESBORO 24

Aubrey Evans scored 13 points, one of three players in double digits for Bigelow (23-6), which will get another crack at Salem on Monday after losing to the Lady Greyhounds 62-48 last week during the regional tournament.

Allison Weaver had 12 points, Chloe Buie ended with 10 points and Jill Nutt added 9 points for the Lady Panthers, who led 40-14 at halftime.

Emma Corbitt and Rhealee Campbell led Murfreesboro (16-13) with six points apiece.

CLASS 1A

NORFORK 71, CLARENDON 47

Hannah Bryant's 20-point, 8-block, 7-rebound outing allowed Norfork (21-11) to clinch a spot in Monday's Class 1A girls state tournament semifinals.

Kiley Alman had 19 points and six rebounds for the Lady Panthers, who answered a nip-and-tuck first quarter with a commanding second quarter.

Norfork led 17-12 after the first quarter but ripped off a 18-3 run in the second quarter to build a 37-17 lead at the half. The Lady Panthers led 45-30 with 3:32 left in the third quarter and slowly stretched things out in the final eight minutes.