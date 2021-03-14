Harrison handles host, proves worthy

MORRILTON -- Harrison moved one step closer to vindication with a hard-nosed outing Saturday morning.

The Lady Goblins handled one second-half push after another from the host team but hit just enough free throws during the final two minutes to hold off Morrilton 54-48 in the semifinals of the Class 4A girls state tournament at Devil Dog Arena.

The victory topped off a satisfying week for Harrison (19-3). Although one of the state's best teams all season, the Lady Goblins felt they had plenty to prove after losing a pair of close games to conference rivals Pea Ridge (57-54) and Farmington (63-61) on consecutive nights last week.

With three steady performances over five days, the Lady Goblins have put to bed questions about their legitimacy.

Alex Hill had 22 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals for Harrison, which held the lead for the game's final 29 minutes. The senior guard has been the driving force throughout the Lady Goblins' postseason re-emergence, but she got a hand from others in the fourth quarter.

Hill, who's Harrison's lead ball handler and occasionally guards all five positions, had to sit for a spell after picking up her fourth foul with 7:22 left in the game and the Lady Goblins leading 43-36.

"We have grown so much since November, and I keep telling the girls that in practice," Harrison Coach Kristian Williams said. "Every day we get better because you never know what kind of situation we're going to be put in.

"I had kids step up handling the ball, playing good defense, blocking out. These girls stepped up."

Sophomore guard Claire Barger finished with 15 points and 7 rebounds, while senior guard Sydney Shrum -- who hit 4 of 6 free throws during the last 45 seconds -- had 7 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Those two did their part in helping Harrison maintain a lead, particular while Hill was out.

Morrilton (22-4), which got 35 points combined from sophomores Cheyanne Kemp (25) and Kamryn Reel (10), had its share of opportunities. The Lady Devil Dogs went on a 6-0 run when Hill sat down early in the fourth and had a chance to tie the game, but missed a free throw with 2:47 left. Harrison responded with an 8-2 run.

"This is so huge for the Harrison community," said Williams, whose team has a chance to win its first state championship since 2004. "They were very successful in the early 2000s, and there's been some really good teams come through. The support, especially on this Saturday morning, I can't say enough about how much this means."

FARMINGTON 62,

PULASKI ACADEMY 57, OT

Tori Kersey had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 4 steals as Farmington (23-7), last season's state co-champion, came up with a key defensive stop late in overtime to advance to the state title game.

"I tell you what, it was truly a war of attrition for both teams," said Farmington Coach Brad Johnson, whose team will play Harrison in the final Saturday at 10 a.m. "Both were battling inside, both played their guts out. But when we had to make a play, we did.

"This time last year, we were in Hot Springs ready to play [the final], but we didn't get that moment because of covid. And here we are now. We'll get to go back and play that game. And that's a credit to those girls."

Carson Dillard scored 14 points, and Megan Hernandez tallied 8 points and 7 rebounds for the Lady Cardinals. Tori Johnson collected 10 points, but it was her steal and assist to Kersey with 38 seconds left in overtime that pushed the Lady Cardinals to a 59-55 lead and victory.

Taylor Hernandez had 18 points for Pulaski Academy (23-5) but fouled out with 4:45 left in the fourth quarter. Estella Gadberry finished with 15 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals. Natalya Kaza ended with 11 points and 14 rebounds, and Riley Smith also contributed 10 points and 4 rebounds.

The game was tied 53-53 at the end of regulation.