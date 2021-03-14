Hogs watching Memphis D-lineman

The University of Arkansas is in need of SEC-type defensive linemen, and the Hogs believe Patrick Kutas is that.

Kutas, 6-5, 280 pounds, of Memphis Christian Brothers has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Purdue, Virginia, Virginia Tech and others.

During a Feb. 27 virtual visit with Kutas and his parents, Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman told him the Hogs were in need of his services.

"He said they need some D-linemen right now, and he thinks I would be a great fit," Kutas said.

The Hogs did a good job of showing Kutas and his parents the facilities.

"The visit was really neat," he said. "My parents and myself liked that a lot because we got to see everything. All of the facilities, the weight room, the indoor facility. All that, and we got to talk to Coach Pittman, which was super cool. I know my parents really liked him. He's just a transparent guy."

Kutas recorded 31 tackles, three for loss, a sack and recovered a fumble as a junior. He received his offer from Arkansas on Feb. 10 and is in the process of building a relationship with defensive line coach Jermial Ashley.

"He seems like a great guy," Kutas said. "He's straightforward as well. The times I have talked to him he just seems like a good guy."

Kutas, who has a 3.9 grade-point average, liked what he saw of the Jerry and Gene Jones Family Student-Athlete Success Center.

"I didn't know they had the all-sports academic building," Kutas said. "That was super neat. It was really big and nice. They have their own little tutor rooms with a computer. They have a small computer lab and a large computer lab. You can just go in there and study."

He's good friends with Arkansas redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Ryan Winkel, who also attended Christian Brothers. Kutas said he'll visit Fayetteville when the NCAA lifts the dead period.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network met with Kutas and other top prospects in the Memphis area around Thanksgiving of last year.

"I had all [of] the kids in Memphis meet at Christian Brothers," Lemming said. "Kutas is a good ballplayer, a lot of potential. He's a 3-star-plus prospect right now but could be a 4 star with another good season and adding more weight and strength. Good overall quickness and athletic ability. He has the length and the attitude."

Kinesiology is one of two majors Kutas is considering. The chance to coach and be around the game also is enticing.

"Football is going to go away in life, but if you can stay with the sport, I think that's big," Kutas said.

Business is another area of study he's considering.

"I've done business ever since I was a freshman at our high school," he said. "You can make a lot of money by yourself."

