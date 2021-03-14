Happy birthday (Mar. 14): You move inside a setting too familiar for you to see as glamorous, but others will. Entranced with how you work, they'll want to join your scene. The making of adjustments and accommodations will be educational and emotionally fortifying. Financial moves are your summer forte — fortune will favor your boldness.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Power depends on alignment. Misaligned values provide a friction-filled experience. But when belief, word and deed coincide beautifully, all rolls smoothly forward.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When opportunity knocked confidently at your door, you answered. Opportunity's current signal won't be so easily detected; it's the flicker of feeling across someone's face, a clip of passing dialogue. It's as subtle as a pulse.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Accept and enjoy what you've made of things. Don't let yourself obsess over what could have been different. That would only disempower you. It's a tricky way of sabotaging the present. All good comes from loving what is.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You know what it feels like to be contractually obligated, and you know what it feels like to be in love. A relationship from one category surprisingly feels more like it belongs to the other.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Relationships get better when you slow them down a bit. Some strategies to consider: talking less, listening more, being slightly less available, making fewer, but more interesting, plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The fear you avoid worsens. Confront it, and it will be scary at first, and then gradually get a little better each time until you genuinely can't relate to the "you" who was afraid of the thing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There are few indications of character that are more defining than how a person responds to loss. As you learn about people, pay special attention to this aspect of their story.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): A group is going to help you with what you wish to accomplish. It will be up to you to seek these connections, to participate in different gatherings, to find the right fit or to cherry-pick your team from different places.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You have the opportunity to redefine yourself. One small habit opens the gate. Amazing things will be accomplished with mundane but decisive acts that have been updated to the point of being automatic.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Getting the right amount of sleep will make a huge difference in how the plot of your life develops this week. You can set yourself up for it with today's thoughtful acts of self-care and planning.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): While others turn the conversation back to themselves, you'll be the first to say, "Tell me more," thereby opening the door to deeper and more intricate knowledge. No wonder you're so smart.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): To be warmed by a drink, by the sun, by the knowledge that you are loved. Just one of those temperature changes would be luxurious, but all three in a single radiant moment is to feel you are missing nothing.

ANTICIPATING THE MERCURY CHANGE

Can you feel the intentions of last week’s new moon manifesting? Tomorrow brings the Mercury change that will have you witnessing your progress in a different way. If you were to, very scientifically, log recent happenings by writing them down, taking pictures, etc., you will have an accurate (and repeatable) record of your success climb.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

This week closes at the beginning with the sun’s entrance into Aries, the realm of the zodiac that proclaims, “I am.” In that spirit, individuality and identity are a cosmic focus.

In every line of work and play, from corporate work to romantic relationships to hobbies, cultivating an original perspective is the difference between doing a good job and being an undeniable master. Each person has a set of experiences and inherent qualities that is unduplicated anywhere in the world. To bring all of that to noticing the world is to set oneself up for excellence at the task at hand. However, being a first-class observer takes a great deal more intention and self-discipline than it ever has before.

We live in an age where our every digital move is tracked, but people in our vicinity are so distracted by their own digital worlds that much happening in the real world goes undetected. The old-school notion of the “nosy neighbors” is practically anachronistic, as few can be bothered to look up and note the comings and goings of those in close vicinity. We do, on the other hand, religiously creep one another’s social media pages, seeking the true and inside story, as if that could actually be found in such a forum.

In the weeks to come, we will answer “I am…” blending an awareness of who “I am not” and a leaning toward who “I want to be.”

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Happy birthday to legendary impresario Quincy Jones. Through his creative orchestrations and spot-on intuition about people and art (Sun and Venus in Pisces) Jones has been a creative catalyst for over 50 years of pop culture. Born under the harmonious Libra moon, Jones cultivated the talents of Michael Jackson and introduced the world to stars such as Oprah Winfrey and Will Smith.