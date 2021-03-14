Hot trends: New fashion line/book, magnet lashes

Easter is approaching ... and there's been some progress when it comes to life getting back to -- dare I say? -- normal. Ladies looking for something to wear that special day might consider an outfit from the new line, LDT by Alex and Michael Toccin, that debuted exclusively at Dillard's stores in February. The Toccins are the New York-based husband and wife team who also purvey the Toccin NY brand.

"LDT offers a fresh take on American fashion with the powerfully feminine style of both the '60s and '90s," according to an announcement at theglobeandmail.com. "The mix of vibrant colors and thoughtful designs are perfectly balanced to create a collection that can be worn every day of the week."

The Toccins named LDT after their daughter, Liv Dakota Toccin, according to the story.

"Inspired by designs that evoke a sense of youthful joy, the custom patterns and prints are combined with an easy-to-wear style that gives the collection an ageless, elevated edge at an incredible price."

That description seems to play out in LDT's Taylor Colorblock Belted A-Line Dress, $199, a short-sleeved, above-the-knee dress with ostensibly simple styling ... but intriguingly color-blocked in "Ultraviolet/Rouge/Magenta/Purple." No color is repeated anywhere on the dress, but it works. For those who want a more modest hemline, there's the below-the-knee Tyra Colorblock Sleeveless A-Line Dress, $229, that combines the same four colors.

Several dresses come in black/white combos: the Annemarie ($189), a stretch-crepe dotted sleeveless sheath; the Tanya ($229), a midi with color-blocked bodice and a lone white pocket on its accordion-pleated skirt; and the Tiffany ($189), a sheath with elbow-length sleeves and subdued, trim-like color blocking at bodice and waist.

Offered in sizes 0-14, LDT is in 85 Dillard's stores as well as at dillards.com.

A MERGED NEW GROOVE

On Feb. 1, Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum and Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week merged into one organization -- Interform, a name coined by the organization and defined as "the mutual expression of art, fashion and community."

Interform's new headquarters, The Forum, is at 117 W. Emma St. in Springdale, with The Annex sewing studio and educational space at the Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange building at 214 S. Main Street.

"As the programming portfolios of AAFF and NWAFW have grown and intersected, both organizations see the merger as the absolute best path forward, working comprehensively on concept creation, education, and event production," according to a news release. "With the brand Interform, this newly expanded platform will build connections, community, and relationships across mediums, across platforms, and across cultural divides."

The new organization will keep the core values embraced by the previous separate organizations. Its website, interform.art, will include livestream content.

PANTS WITH A PURPOSE

OK. Who hates trying on pants at the store -- or worse yet, taking a chance at ordering them in what's supposed to be your size according to the measurements on the website? I do! A company whose jeans I'd ordered previously were almost too big on me in size 18. I ordered two more pair, also size 18; these fit like size 12s. I returned them. Then I was dumb enough to order two pairs of final-sale, purported-to-be-in-my-size jeans from a second company. These jeans were an even worse fit ... and I was stuck with them.

A company called RedThread feels my pain. "Trying on pants can really deflate a woman's confidence and [affect] her mental health when a certain size doesn't fit. It is no wonder leggings have become such a hot trend," say the promoters for RedThread, which offers made-to-order, custom-sized fashion that is smartphone accessible. Customers get pants tailored for them just by taking "two full-body selfies." Ankle, wide-leg, straight leg and resort pants are available, along with a dress and a couple of additional pieces. RedThread provides a lifetime fit guarantee in case customers need adjustments or their bodies change. Visit redthreadcollection.com.

OVER MY LIVE BODY

"I'll wear it until I'm dead." Um ... Sounds like some remark made by a teenager about a new set of trendy clothing, right?

Actually, "I'll Wear It Until I'm Dead: the Song Fashion Archives" is the title of a new book by Myung-il Song (Lannoo Publishers, list price $85). Art collector Myung-il Song founded Song -- a noted fashion, art, and interiors concept store -- in Vienna in the 1990s, according to information on Amazon.com. In this book, an outgrowth of the store, Song offers a look at vintage fashion pieces from designers such as Martin Margiela, Dirk Van Saene, Stephen Jones, Walter Van Beirendonck and Dries Van Noten -- "unique and timeless pieces in Myung-il Song's personal collection [that] have been re-photographed and are published here together for the first time."

BATTING AN EYE (LASH)

It looks like magnetic lashes, the latest in the world of eyelash falsies, are here to stay. How could they not be? No glue involved, and even the most fumble-fingered can apply them in seconds. You take the accompanying magnetic liner, apply it to your eyelid as you would regular eyeliner, then you apply the lashes, which bear tiny magnets that adhere them to the liner. And that's it.

Having become a regular customer of one brand, I was recently provided with a handful of samples of a second brand: S'attraction. S'attraction was begun in 2018 in Paris by friends Anais and Stephanie (no last names given), who loved fake lashes but hated putting in the work and undergoing the risks, such as glue allergies, to wear them.

S'attraction kits consist of the Temptation Look (Doe eye), Classy Look (Glam) and Secret Look (Natural Effect). Kits are $69.98 -- $77.98 for Day 'N' Night Doe, a kit with two sets of lashes -- and come with lashes, a tube of magnetic eyeliner, an eyelash case with mirror and an applicator. A Love Kit, $74.99, also includes two lash pairs, plus the eyeliner in pencil form, mascara (it's suggested that, for color-blending purposes, wearers apply mascara to their natural lashes before applying the lash strips), cotton swabs and a makeup bag. Eyeliner by itself is $29.99.

I found myself quite impressed by the adhering power of S'attraction's liner, which -- if one lays it on thick and isn't careful while blinking -- will attach the lower lid to the upper lid with just about the same force with which that kid's tongue got stuck on the freezing pole in the movie "A Christmas Story." Some prying apart will need to be done. The good thing: The lashes will stay put. I recommend applying two coats; allowing the liner to dry before applying and carrying the liner with you in case of any needed touch-ups. The liner can be removed with makeup remover/wipes; a little work may be involved.

Visit sattraction.com. At the time of this writing, a couple of the kits were sold out; that may have changed by now. If not, keep checking.

