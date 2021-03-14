Sections
LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas at Louisiana Tech Game 3

by Matt Jones | Today at 10:45 a.m.
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn (left) speaks with home plate umpire Seth Buckminster prior to a game against Texas on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.

Arkansas 0, Louisiana Tech 0 — End 1st Inning

Arkansas erased a leadoff walk with a 5-4-3 double play and the inning ended when Parker Bates grounded out to first base.

Lael Lockhart walked Taylor Young on a 3-2 pitch. Hunter Wells then hit into a double play for the second time this series. Arkansas third baseman Cullen Smith began both double plays.

Arkansas 0, Louisiana Tech 0 — Middle 1st Inning

Matt Goodheart doubled with two outs, but that was all for the Razorbacks in the top of the first. Cayden Wallace struck out to end the inning, one of two strikeouts against Jarret Whorff. Robert Moore also struck out to lead off the game.

Pregame

Arkansas and Louisiana Tech are just about underway this morning. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.

This will be the third game between the teams in 35 hours. They played late Friday and an afternoon game yesterday, and moved the start of today's game up by two hours because of the threat of thunderstorms this afternoon in Ruston.

There is a chance for rain during the game, but the threat for thunderstorms increases by mid-afternoon.

On the mound for Arkansas today is senior left hander Lael Lockhart, who pitched five scoreless innings a week ago against Murray State. Louisiana Tech will counter with senior right hander Jarret Whorff, who is 1-0 with a 2.76 ERA.

Braydon Webb will get the start in that rotating door in left field, but otherwise Arkansas will keep its usual lineup intact today.

The Razorbacks have won all 12 games this season and 16 straight dating to last season. Those are program bests since Arkansas began 18-0 in 1996.

