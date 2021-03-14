Sections
Man dies in gunfire at Pine Bluff apartments

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 8:01 a.m.

A 66-year-old man died of apparent gunshot wounds in Pine Bluff on Saturday afternoon after an argument, police said.

Officers responding to a call about gunshots at Beech Street Apartments, 2103 S. Beech St., near the center of the city, found a man identified as Edson Jones on the ground near the back of the apartment complex's parking lot. The Jefferson County coroner's office pronounced Jones dead at the scene.

The other man involved in the argument had not been identified as of Saturday night, according to police.

This is the fourth homicide in Pine Bluff this year, authorities said.

