Maumelle pieces puzzle together vs. Russellville

HOT SPRINGS -- Too many times this season, Maumelle Coach Michael Shook has walked out of a gym knowing his Hornets didn't play their best basketball, even if they came away with the victory.

If Maumelle was going to make back-to-back state semifinals, the Hornets knew full well they'd have to be at the top of their game.

Maumelle toughed out a 59-50 quarterfinal victory against Russellville in the Class 5A boys state tournament Saturday, riding the momentum of a dominant first half in which the Hornets drilled 10 of their first 17 shots.

Junior Nico Davillier had 16 points and 10 rebounds, including three rebounds down the stretch to help ice the game. Classmate Carl Daugherty and senior Darvis Raspberry each added 14 points.

"Before the game, we said, 'Guys, we have all the pieces to the puzzle. We've just got to put it together,' " Shook said. "Today, we were able to score inside, knock down some threes, get in transition, and I thought we did a pretty good job on defense. When the puzzle gets put together, these guys are a heck of a bunch."

Maumelle (19-5) fell behind early with the Russellville duo of Donyae May and Trey Allen, who combined for 35 points, getting into the lane with relative ease.

The Hornets began to break down the Cyclones' 1-2-1-1 full-court press and changed the game with a 14-0 run spanning the first and second quarters to seize a 22-9 lead. They'd stretch the lead to 16 in the opening half.

Maumelle withstood an early third-quarter flurry from the Cyclones to lead by 14, but the Hornets knew the real run was coming. And come it did, with the Cyclones scoring 17 of 24 points to get as close as 61-58 with 1:58 to play.

"We just had to calm down and stay poised," Daugherty said. "Get open shots, get good looks."

Shook took a timeout, knowing the next bucket was crucial. Instead of drawing up a play, however, he trusted his veterans to play keep-away. The Hornets melted nearly 45 seconds off the clock before Daugherty whipped a pass across the court to a wide-open Davillier in the short corner.

Davillier twice had passed back out from the same spot earlier in the possession, but he finished through traffic this time for a five-point over Russellville (20-7).

"I knew Carl was going to throw it, but I didn't think I was going to be able to score," Davillier said. "Coach wanted us to hold and get a wide-open shot, keep the defense moving."

The Cyclones answered with a bucket seconds later, but Maumelle made six consecutive free throws -- four from Davillier and two from Raspberry -- to move a step closer to its first state title in school history.

Maumelle prevented Russellville from making its first semifinal appearance since 2015, and although this year's quarterfinal run was one game deeper than each of the past two years, it was still a bitter pill to swallow for the Cyclones.

Coach Kyle Pennington choked up while talking about his seniors, Allen and Savion Brock, who have been with the varsity squad since he arrived three years ago.

"This is my first coaching job at the high school level," Pennington said. "It's hard to get 14-, 15-, 16-year-old kids to buy in. They did that, and I can't thank them enough."

SYLVAN HILLS 43, PINE BLUFF 42

Even though the Zebras limited Bears star junior Nick Smith to four second-half points, they couldn't stop him when they needed to most.

Smith, who finished with a game-high 20 points, converted a tough layup through traffic with 42 seconds to play, sending Sylvan Hills (24-3) to Monday night's semifinal against 5A-Central foe Maumelle.

Freshman Courtney Crutchfield scored 10 of his 14 points after halftime, helping Pine Bluff (16-5) go back in front late in the third quarter after leading for much of the opening half.

The Zebras got two looks after Smith's go-ahead bucket -- first from X'zaevion Barnett that rimmed out and then, after a missed front end of a one-and-one from Trent Clark, Jalen Tatum put up a baseline floater just before the horn that went long.