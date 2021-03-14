Morrilton puts end to Magnolia's streak

MORRILTON -- When Morrilton standout junior Joseph Pinion picked up his second foul three minutes into Saturday's game against Magnolia, Devil Dogs Coach Keith Zackery noted that he wasn't at all bothered about his team's chances.

His concerns revolved around the quick five points his team scored at the start.

"I got a little worried when we jumped out on top," he said. "We're a come-from-behind team. I was kind of glad [Magnolia] made their run early because I knew we'd come back and make a run. That's just who they are."

The Devil Dogs did exactly what their coach professed they'd do, battling back from a 13-point deficit to shock the two-time defending state champions 70-64 in the semifinals of the Class 4A boys state tournament in front of a raucous crowd.

The victory was a mammoth one for Morrilton (20-6), which put an end to the Panthers' 54-game winning streak after instituting a jaw-dropping rally when its leading scorer was forced out of action.

Senior guard Brock Hendrix scored 18 points and Darrius Allison, also a senior guard, finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for Morrilton. Junior forward Henry Cowles tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Pinion, who's committed to the University of Arkansas, knocked down a pair of free throws with 6:46 to go in the first quarter to give the Devil Dogs a 5-0 lead. But less than two minutes later, he went to the bench with two fouls and didn't return until the start of the third quarter.

Magnolia (23-1), behind the lead of its own junior star in Derrian Ford, scored the next 18 points and held an 18-7 cushion by the time the second quarter began.

Allison, Hendrix and Cowles teamed to score 21 of the Devil Dogs' 24 points in the second quarter and had their team within 31-28 by halftime.

"We can do it without [Pinion]," Zackery explained. "Now don't get me wrong, he is the piece to the puzzle. But those guys have been in the fire without him before. They don't panic. They just know that they're going to do the work.

"Jo came back in the second half, he was fresh.."

What Pinion did was score nine points during a frenzied third-quarter push that finished with the teams tied at 51-51. He then opened the fourth with an assist to Allison on the first possession to start a 7-0 run that gave Morrilton the lead.

The Panthers, who needed a late rally to beat Berryville on Thursday, trailed 65-55 with less than three minutes to go but was down just 67-64 with 44 seconds left after a Ford three-point play. Magnolia forced a turnover moments later but couldn't capitalize. Pinion, who ended the game with 15 points, also came up with block on a potential game-tying three-pointer.

"[Morrilton] definitely made a couple of more plays than we did," Magnolia Coach Ben Lindsey said. "Free throws I think were a big difference for us. I don't know what we were, but we didn't shoot them well in either of our games up here. And in a game that tight, you've got to make free throws.

"But [winning streak] was going to end at some point. There's not much I can tell them that'll make them feel better, but I love my guys. One game isn't going to take away what they've done this year or the past year."

Ford had 20 points to lead the Panthers, who hit 18 of 30 (60%) free throws. Junior guard Colby Garland tacked on 19 points until fouling out with under a minute to go. Adrien Walker, another junior guard, followed with 12 points.

MILLS 51, BLYTHEVILLE 45

Despite shaky moments on offense and mounting foul issues, the Comets are heading back to the state finals.

Jakari Livingston scored 15 points as Mills (25-4) wore down the Chickasaws in the fourth quarter after losing a double-digit lead in the second quarter.

"The one thing I will give my guys credit for is that they compete," Mills Coach Raymond Cooper said. "They're going to do that all the way down to the final buzzer. Now, we'll do some swirling and crazy stuff along the way. But when it gets down to it, we'll get after you."

The Comets got after Blytheville (28-5) in the fourth quarter, holding the Chickasaws to4 of 15 (26.6%). Livingston's bucket inside with 5:45 left in the game gave Mills a 41-39 lead. The Comets pushed that margin out over the course of the quarter and sealed the game when Javion Guy-King hit two free throws with four seconds left in the game.

Guy-King and Caleb Allen each finished with 12 points for Mills.

Kylen Wells had 15 points for Blytheville, which trailed 21-11 in the second quarter but closed out the period on a 14-2 run after getting Mills in foul trouble. The Chickasaws led 32-27 early in the third quarter but were unable to sustain that advantage.