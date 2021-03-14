Neighbors can't wait to hear 'Arkansas'

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors has taken teams to the NCAA Tournament before.

But when the Razorbacks' name pops up in the bracket on Monday, it will be extra special.

"This is the most anticipated one ever that I've been a part of," said Neighbors, who led Washington to the Final Four in 2016. "We've had some years where you didn't know and you have that type of excitement. But because I know the joy it's gonna bring a large number of people ... the not being in the bubble conversation is a cool place to be.

"That means that you have gotten it to a point to where everybody that does follow this assumes and looks at evidence of what you've done throughout the year and puts you into that field, one of the top 33 at-large bids."

The only suspense for the No. 15 Razorbacks (19-8) will be their seeding line and opponent. Arkansas went 8-2 in its last 10 games and earned big-time wins over defending national champion Baylor and 11-time national champion Connecticut to lock up an at-large bid despite a one-and-done exit from the SEC Tournament.

It will be the first NCAA Tournament appearance for Arkansas since the 2014-15 season. The NCAA selection show will air on ESPN beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Neighbors, a Greenwood native, has advanced the program significantly in four years. The Razorbacks were picked last in the league in his first season. They had their NCAA bubble burst as one of the final teams left out two years ago, and the pandemic took away their shot last year.

Growing up a Razorbacks fan, he will soak up the moment when there's nothing stopping his team's selection.

"It will be short-lived because I've got to get to work really quick, but I'll allow a couple hours to reach out and talk to people who have been here and helped make it possible," he said.

He'll be sure to contact a few of the naysayers, too.

"I'll get my money's worth in there, too, to the people that were against us," Neighbors said. "I'll get my point across to the people who thought it was a mistake to come to Arkansas. I'll make sure those people know loudly and clearly that they were wrong."

The team has been mature and focused in its after the SEC Tournament, Neighbors said.

"My biggest takeaway is the appreciation level the kids have displayed is at an all-time high," he said. "I've been around teams at this time of the year who have a little bit of a sense of entitlement.

"That's not coming out of this group. They just want to know what the plan is. When are we getting to play? Are we gonna still get to play?"

It will be a great moment for senior Amber Ramirez, too, but in a different way. The San Antonio native will return home and play in front of family and friends, even though she won't likely get the chance to see them because of strict covid-19 protocols for the players and coaches. The entire tournament is taking place in the San Antonio area this season.

"I'm definitely excited to go back," she said. "It's not gonna be as fun as if covid wasn't here ... but getting back to San Antonio, my family gets to come and see me play. That's definitely a strong feeling.

"It's an exciting feeling being in my home city."

Neighbors and Ramirez both admitted the feeling Monday will be especially sweet after having a bid taken away by the pandemic. He'll also be thinking about last year's seniors Alexis Tolefree and Kiara Williams, who missed out on that opportunity.

"I felt like it was a lock," Neighbors said of last year's bid that never came. "Every person that I trusted that knows anything about the history of college basketball said, 'Y'all were in.' But still to not see your name come across is a little bit of a void."

"Just hearing Arkansas be called will definitely be exciting," Ramirez said. "It hurt [last year], but coming back and still being able to accomplish what we were able to do this year, we're excited to see what we can do in this tournament."

Ramirez said the group is focused on a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

"We're staying busy, staying focused, making sure we're staying in the gym and staying sharp," Ramirez said. "The main thing is staying focused on what we're trying to accomplish."