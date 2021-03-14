Sections
TV News shows

Today at 5:22 a.m.

Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, R-Ga.; voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, head of the White House's covid-19 health equity task force; New York Mayor Bill de Blasio; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Ireland's prime minister, Micheal Martin. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Fauci; Abrams; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Fauci; Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

