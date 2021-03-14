Lori Lightfoot, mayor of Chicago, authorized the city to dye the Chicago River bright green ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, reversing a decision not to tint the waterway for a second year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

James Coleman, 44, of Ringgold, La., who was convicted after a yearslong investigation into drug trafficking, which included intercepted phone calls and controlled purchases arranged by federal agents, was sentenced to 11 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Tony Chandler, 46, director of planning and development in Lanett, Ala., faces up to 20 years in prison on a felony ethics charge stemming from accusations that he directed city employees to help him move personal property from one residence to another.

Michael McClure, a Missouri Highway Patrol sergeant, said a state trooper fatally shot 34-year-old Timothy Jonas Johnson after an hourslong standoff in his apartment, where he was holding his roommate hostage.

Zachary Dunbar, 22, of Springfield, Mo., was charged in the shooting death of 31-year-old Cory McHaffie, with witnesses telling police that the two men had been at odds in part because McHaffie was dating Dunbar’s ex-girlfriend.

Robert Hjortsberg, a lawyer who used to work in the law firm of New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor tax charge stemming from the same federal investigation that resulted in last year’s felony indictment against Williams.

Will Dismukes, 31, a Republican state representative from Prattville, Ala., is recovering after his release from a hospital where he was taken after being carried off the House floor on a stretcher.