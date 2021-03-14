Northside able to fend off NLR

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fort Smith Northside started fast then survived North Little Rock on Saturday afternoon.

Northside scored the final seven points of the game to beat North Little Rock 53-46 in the semifinals of the Class 6A girls state tournament at Bulldog Arena. North Little Rock rallied from deficits of 11-1 and 25-5 in the first half to tie the game 46-46 on a basket by Arin Freeman with 3:36 left in the fourth quarter.

Those were the final points for North Little Rock, as Northside regained the lead on two free throws by Khassidy Warr with 3:09 remaining. Warr fouled out seconds later, but Jersey Wolfenbarger and Tracey Bershers combined to make 5 of 6 free throws to secure the victory for Northside (25-2).

The Lady Bears will attempt to win their eighth state championship at 10 a.m. Thursday against Fayetteville.

Haitiana Releford led the early surge for Northside and finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Wolfenbarger followed with 15 and Bershers 13 against the Charging Wildcats, who lost twice to Northside in 6A-Central Conference play.

"We played about as well as we could early, then kind of relaxed," Northside Coach Rickey Smith said. "North Little Rock, you've got to give those guys credit. They didn't back down, they didn't quit. We kept telling the kids, they're coming, they've coming."

Freeman scored 19 points and Kalina Foster 10 on 3 three-pointers and a free throw to lead North Little Rock's comeback attempt. The Charging Wildcats (19-9) had all the momentum after Freeman's game-tying score, but Northside countered with its string of free throws down the stretch.

"To me, the play of the game was Khassidy Warr, the kid who hadn't been starting," Smith said. "She drives the length of the floor against the press when no one else was really wanting it, gets fouled, and hits two big free throws."

North Little Rock missed its final six shots.

Northside has reached the finals 13 times, including 12 times under Smith.

"In today's world, they want everything easily, and you've got the best teams coming at you," Smith said. "Give [North Little Rock] credit. But I'm proud of our team, proud of our program."

Fayetteville 57,

Conway 56, OT

Sophomore Wynter Beck drove nearly the length of the court and scored with 1.8 seconds left in overtime to give Fayetteville the victory.

Beck finished with 22 points, including two pressure-packed free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game into overtime.

"Wynter is a downhill-at-the-rim kid, and she's fearless," Fayetteville Coach Vic Rimmer said. "I trust her with the ball in her hands to get to the rim and make the right play. And how about the free throws at the end?"

Fayetteville rallied after falling behind 11-2 in the first quarter. Fayetteville (19-6) will receive an opportunity to play for the Class 6A state championship in Hot Springs after last year's title game with Bentonville was canceled because of covid-19 concerns.

Fayetteville needed offensive production from Beck and senior Ariana Saitta with Conway focusing on Caroline Lyles and Claudia Bridges, who combined for 44 points in a 72-58 win over Little Rock Central on Friday. Saitta scored 17 points for the Lady Bulldogs.

"They took Lyles out of the game," Rimmer said. "They were face-guarding her. Claudia had a good game, and Ariana is the one who put the extra points on the board."

Fayetteville had problems trying to contain center Savannah Scott, who led Conway with 18 points. Fayetteville began to double-team Scott, and Chloe Clardy took over with shots from the perimeter and aggressive moves to the basket. Clardy scored 10 points, including a three-pointer to put Conway ahead 51-48 with 2:10 left in the game.

Fayetteville overtook Conway after the Lady Wampus Cats made 3 of 8 free throws combined in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Conway scored first in overtime on a three-point play from Kamille Brown. Beck took over again with three baskets late, including the game-winner. That basket would not have been possible had she not made the two clutch free throws with 1.8 seconds left to send the game into overtime.

"My coach told me those win state championships, so I've been working on those," said Beck, who is a cousin to former Fayetteville standout Coriah Beck. "I was kind of nervous, real nervous, but it went in and I was happy about that."