Off the Wire

MOTOR SPORTS

Cindric first at Phoenix

Austin Cindric used a dominant performance and a good restart with two laps left Saturday for his second consecutive victory at Phoenix Raceway. Cindric won again on the track where he captured his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in November. He led 119 of 200 laps in the No. 22 Ford and was never far from the front of the field, but he had to survive a chaotic restart with a couple of laps left for his second victory of the season. Ty Gibbs, the 18-year-old who won in his first Xfinity start on the road course at Daytona last month, was second after starting 27th. Gibbs -- who is the grandson of three-time Super Bowl winner Joe Gibbs and part of Joe Gibbs Racing -- also won the ARCA race in Phoenix on Friday night.

BASKETBALL

Embiid out with knee injury

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has a bone bruise on his left knee and could miss at least two weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the injury. Embiid did not suffer structural damage to his knee and will be evaluated again in two weeks. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because the severity of the injury had not been announced. Embiid was injured in the Sixers' win Friday over Washington. Embiid landed awkwardly after a dunk on his left leg, his knee joint appearing to bend slightly forward. He writhed in pain on the floor for several minutes, and a stretcher was briefly brought on the court, but the center limped off under his own power. Embiid has emerged as an MVP candidate after helping the 76ers to the Eastern Conference lead. He's averaging 29.9 points and 11.5 rebounds in 31 games.

FOOTBALL

Chargers release Hayward

Casey Hayward Jr. was released by the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. The cornerback spent five seasons with the franchise after signing as a free agent in 2016. Hayward, who was a team captain, played in 14 games with 13 starts last season with an interception and eight passes defensed. He was inactive for the Nov. 29 game at Buffalo, snapping a streak of 107 consecutive games played. During his five seasons with the Chargers, Hayward had 66 passes defensed, which led the AFC during that span. He led the NFL with seven interceptions in 2016 and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2016 and '17.

Lions sign TE Josh Hill

The Detroit Lions have signed free agent tight end Josh Hill. Hill joins Detroit after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints. They signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Idaho State in 2013. He has 116 receptions for 1,071 yards and 15 touchdowns in 117 games. Hill has made 61 starts.

TENNIS

Muguruza earns title in Dubai

Garbine Muguruza ended her almost two-year wait for a title with a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win against Barbora Krejcikova in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday. In her third attempt at a title this season, the former No. 1 hit seven aces and saved seven of the nine break points she faced to beat Czech doubles specialist Krejcikova. It's the 27-year-old Spanish player's first title since winning in Monterrey in April 2019. Muguruza lost the Qatar Open final last week to Petra Kvitova and the Yarra Valley Classic final last month to Ash Barty. Overall, it's Muguruza's eighth career singles title, including two Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017.

Basilashvili wins Qatar Open

Nikoloz Basilashvili downed Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the final of the Qatar Open for his fourth ATP title. The Georgian earned the first two break points at 3-2 in the second set, and he took his chance before going on to close out the match in 90 minutes. Basilashvili had only won two matches from his previous 16 going into the tournament, but he saved a match point to defeat Roger Federer in the quarterfinals. Bautista Agut ended Andrey Rublev's title defense in the semifinals.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after an injury during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) grabs his knee after he was injured during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)