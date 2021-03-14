Older than she looks: Hot Springs National Park celebrates 100-year anniversary

A 100th-anniversary celebration for Hot Springs National Park was held on the veranda of the Fordyce Bathhouse on March 4.

Park Superintendent Laura A. Miller welcomed guests and visitors spread out in front of the historic building.

"You know, 100 years seems like a very long time and I guess it is in terms of our human lifetime," she said. "But when you can go to one of the park fountains and fill up a jug with water that fell as rainfall more than 4,000 years ago, it really kind of puts time in a different perspective, doesn't it? But still, we are among the oldest national parks. We were the 18th park to receive that designation."

Hot Springs was the first federally protected land as the Hot Springs Reservation and became a National Park in 1921.

The program included a proclamation from the city of Hot Springs delivered by a Charlie Chaplin lookalike to Mayor Pat McCabe. The mayor read the document proclaiming the day as Hot Springs National Park Day. Speakers also included Herbert C. Frost, a regional director with the National Park Service, and Julie Williams with U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman's office.

The final speaker was Roxanne Butterfield, president of Friends of Hot Springs National Park, a nonprofit that supports the park. She spoke about the Century Club, a new organization sponsored by Friends of Hot Springs National Park created in honor of the park's 100th anniversary.

Afterward, guests and visitors were served cupcakes and birthday cake, learned more about the park from park rangers and were invited to take pictures in front a special birthday display.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins