Razorbacks lose grip in Nashville

Valuing the basketball was a talking point for the University of Arkansas after both of its games in this weekend's SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.

The Arkansas Razorbacks matched a season-high with 20 giveaways Friday but came away with a 70-64 victory over Missouri in the quarterfinals.

They weren't so fortunate Saturday. Arkansas committed 16 more turnovers in its 78-71 semifinal loss to LSU.

"I thought we did a poor job taking care of the basketball," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "We had [11] second-half turnovers. We drove the ball into traffic."

According to KenPom.com, a college basketball analytics website, the Razorbacks turned the ball over on 25.7% of their possessions in their first game in the league tournament, the team's highest mark since the Jan. 6 loss at Tennessee (27.6%). Arkansas' 21.6% turnover rate against LSU is its sixth worst this season.

After halftime, Justin Smith had four turnovers, Moses Moody three, JD Notae two, and Davonte Davis and Jalen Tate each had one. For the second consecutive game, Smith had five, matching a season-high.

"I think a lot of it is also tournament play. It's physicality," Musselman said. "I think [Friday] we outscored our opponent in points off turnovers. Tonight, they outscored us 21-20.

"Yes, we need to definitely take better care of the ball. Having said that, if you look at the style of the game, the two that we played, I mean, again, I think if we were minus-7 in that turnover category, I'd be alarmed.

"Normally our teams in the past -- not just this year, but in past years -- have done a great job taking care of the basketball. But again, we're about even in these two tournament-setting games on turnovers. We've got to get better at it, look at it, stop driving the ball into traffic would help."

Moody credited LSU's collective length and active hands on the defensive end. Smith agreed with Musselman in terms of the Razorbacks working the ball through a mass of bodies, but he said a few were careless.

Smith, running alone in the open floor in the second half with a chance to give Arkansas a three-point lead, caught an advance pass above the three-point line and was whistled for traveling. Then, trailing 74-71 with 18 seconds remaining, Notae lost the handle and turned the ball over out of a timeout.

The Tigers added four free throws in the final 11 seconds to seal the victory and their first SEC Tournament championship game appearance since 1993.

"I think they did a good job of running us off the three-point line," said Smith, who averaged 18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in Arkansas' two games. "Once we kind of dribbled into the paint, they really converged on us and made it difficult.

"We weren't really able to see our outlets, our kick-outs. Credit to them and their defensive scheme for making it difficult on us."

Tigers Coach Will Wade said Saturday was among the best defense his group has played this season. LSU held Arkansas to 1 of 12 from three-point range after halftime.

In Nashville, nearly 29% of the points allowed by the Razorbacks came off of their turnovers. On Saturday, LSU's 21 points off those mistakes matched the most in a game against Arkansas this season (Oral Roberts 21, vs. Auburn 21).

"In the second half, they got out of that zone and they really tried to turn the pressure up," Moody said. "We were taking like one or two extra dribbles getting into that lane, where we could have got on two feet, got on balance and tried to get a spray-out."