Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Solunar tables

Today at 4:46 a.m.

Solunar tables

The schedule of solunar periods has been taken from Mrs. Richard Alden Knight's Solunar Tables. Plan days so you will be fishing in good territory or hunting in good cover during these times if you wish to find the best sport each day has to offer. Major periods begin at the times shown and last for an hour and a half or two hours. Minor periods are of somewhat shorter duration.

A.M.P.M.

MinorMajorMinorMajor

Today6:2506:4512:35

Monday7:101:007:351:20

Tuesday7:551:458:202:05

Wednesday8:402:309:052:50

Thursday9:253:159:553:40

Friday10:154:0510:454:30

Saturday11:054:5511:355:20

Mar. 2105:5012:006:15

Mar. 2212:306:3512:457:00

Mar. 231:157:251:357:50

Mar. 242:058:152:258:40

Mar. 252:559:053:159:30

Mar. 263:459:504:0010:20

Mar. 274:3510:404:5011:05

Mar. 285:2011:255:3511:50

Mar. 296:0506:3012:20

Mar. 307:1012:557:351:20

Mar. 318:001:508:352:20

Apr. 19:002:509:353:20

Apr. 210:053:5510:404:25

Apr. 311:105:0011:455:30

Apr. 406:0512:156:30

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

At-risk people see spots lost on vaccine list
by BRYAN ANDERSON THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Small pharmacies take lead role in vaccinations
by Lara Farrar
Democrats slash fees to get on ballot
by Frank E. Lockwood
Forces capable of holding turf, Afghan says
by Compiled Democrat-Gazette Staff From Wire Reports
Nursing home data blemishes the ratings
by JESSICA SILVER-GREENBERG AND ROBERT GEBELOFF THE NEW YORK TIMES
ADVERTISEMENT