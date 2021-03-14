Spacewalkers have brush with ammonia

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Spacewalking astronauts had to take extra safety precautions Saturday after possibly getting toxic ammonia on their suits from the International Space Station's external cooling system.

Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins had no trouble removing and venting a couple of old jumper cables to remove any ammonia still lingering in the lines. But so much ammonia spewed out of the first hose that Mission Control worried some of the frozen white flakes might have gotten on their suits.

Even though the stream of ammonia was directed away from the astronauts and the space station, Hopkins said some icy crystals may have contacted his helmet. As a result, Mission Control said it was going to "be conservative" and require inspections.

The astronauts' first suit check found nothing amiss.

As the nearly seven-hour spacewalk drew to a close, Mission Control said the astronauts had already spent enough time in the sunlight to bake off any ammonia residue from their suits. Indeed, once Glover and Hopkins were back inside, their crewmates said they could smell no ammonia but still wore gloves while handling the suits.

It was the sixth spacewalk -- and, barring an emergency, the last -- for this U.S.-Russian-Japanese crew of seven. All but one was led by NASA.

Weapons seized from Oregon protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Officers found a crowbar, hammers, bear spray and firearms after they corralled a group of about 100 protesters, Portland police said Saturday.

In a news release, the police bureau said officers surrounded the protesters about 15 minutes after the march began Friday night in the city's Pearl District at 9 p.m. because some began smashing windows.

The department said it warned the crowd that failure to comply with lawful orders could result in arrest and exposure to tear gas, and it invited news reporters, legal observers and anyone with medical conditions to leave the enclosed area.

Some of the protesters confronted the police, throwing rocks and full cans of beer, the department said. Officers used pepper spray.

Thirteen people are facing charges from the protest, including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and interfering with police.

Portland has been the site of frequent protests, many involving violent clashes between officers and demonstrators, ever since the May police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Over the summer, there were demonstrations for more than 100 straight days.

N.H. justices split in breastfeeding case

CONCORD, N.H. -- The New Hampshire Supreme Court was split 2-2 Friday over a woman's nearly nine-year battle to challenge her firing from the state Department of Health and Human Services over breastfeeding, meaning a lower court's decision to dismiss her case stands.

When the court heard the case in January 2020, it lacked a fifth member after its chief justice stepped down the previous summer. Former Attorney General Gordon MacDonald was sworn in as chief justice earlier this month, well over a year after the case was argued.

"I wasn't expecting a tie," said Kate Frederick, who has since worked on legislation in New Hampshire strengthening breastfeeding rights. She added, "It's telling women and families, 'New Hampshire, we don't even acknowledge you, we don't even care about your issues, we're not going to decide this.'"

Last year, a lawyer for Frederick argued before the state Supreme Court that she was wrongfully discharged from her job in 2012.

Frederick had worked as a child-support officer in the department's office in Conway and was fired that September over, she said, whether, when and where she could breastfeed her newborn son, Devon, now 8.

The department said Frederick was terminated after she failed to return to work after exhausting her leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Operating-room photos posted online

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A hospital system in western Michigan has launched an investigation after photos posted on Instagram appeared to show doctors posing with fibrous tissue and an organ removed during an operation.

A patient appears to be on an operating room table in the fibrous-tissue photo, WOOD-TV reported Saturday.

"Longest one wins! Good work," was written on the tissue post, according to the television station.

"The other game we play in the OR is guess that weight," was posted with the organ photo, referring to the operating room.

Members of the group behind the posts described themselves as 35 obstetrics and gynecology residents training at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids. The health system, which has more than a dozen hospitals, said it has launched an investigation.

"We were disappointed to learn that surgical images were posted on an Instagram account used by a group of residents and are taking steps to resolve this issue," Spectrum Health said in a statement to the television station. "The Instagram account has been closed and a full investigation is underway."