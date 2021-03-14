State boys roundups

CLASS 2A AT MELBOURNE

CADDO HILLS 40, MELBOURNE 31

Connor Kincannon finished with 13 points to keep Caddo Hills (30-4) in position to win a state title.

Rayce Young added 11 points, eight during the fourth quarter, for the Indians, who raced away in the second half after trailing 17-16 after two quarters.

Riley Gray scored 12 points and Remi Lawrence scored 11 for Melbourne (19-8).

EARLE 59, LAVACA 50

Nick Mathis tallied 19 points for Earle (20-2), which outscored its counterparts 36-29 in the second half.

Jermayne Johnson had 17 points and Donnie Warren added 10 points for the Bulldogs, who received a test from Lavaca (17-9).

The Golden Arrows got 16 points from Drake Grantham and eight points from Luke Watson.

CLASS 1A AT WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY

NEVADA 75, OZARK MOUNTAIN 57

Javontae Pearson's 21 points, 3 assists and 2 steals helped Nevada (19-4) get back to the semifinals for the third year in a row.

The senior, who had 18 points in a first-round victory over Ridgefield Christian, helped the Blue Jays turn the game around with a 27-point fourth quarter after Nevada led 48-38 after the third.

Ozark Mountain (25-6) trailed 33-29 at halftime.

FRIDAY'S LATE GAME

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 51, THE NEW SCHOOL 34

Travis Gentry put in 16 points to catapult the host team into Monday's semifinals.

Malachi Miller followed through with 14 points for West Side Greers Ferry (27-6), which took a 27-13 lead into halftime and never allowed its cushion to dip below 10 in the second half.

The Eagles also got eight points from Nate Bittle. West Side Greers Ferry will take on 1A-2 Conference rival Izard County for the right to play in next week's title game. The Eagles won both of the regular-season meetings.

Macheal Hardiman had seven points for The New School (37-4).