State reports 130 new covid-19 cases

Arkansas saw 130 new covid-19 cases and 19 deaths related to the coronavirus Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The tally of active case numbers decreased by 105, to 3,085.

“Our active cases continue to decline with nearly 900 fewer than last week,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said via social media Sunday afternoon. “On the vaccination front, we still have open slots in some rural areas. Please sign up when it is your turn.”

Hospitalizations for the virus in Arkansas fell by five, to 243. The number of ventilators in use for covid-19 patients held steady at 55.

Health care workers gave out 8,311 more vaccine doses. A total of 844,783 doses have been given, with 298,535 people now fully immunized.

