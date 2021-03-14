OPINION | KAREN MARTIN: Staying ahead of what's coming

The Momentary, a contemporary art museum and event space in Bentonville that's a satellite of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, observed its first birthday on Feb. 22. Whatever celebrating that took place was muted, thanks to the pandemic that disrupted the space's plans within a month of its opening.

We were fortunate to visit the facility in its infancy, just before covid-19 descended and shut down opportunities to do so for a few months.

Here's what I wrote in March 2020 about the Momentary after that initial visit:

"You can't miss it--a looming contemporary visual and performing arts facility marked by a striking repeating arrow pattern titled 'Sway' on the exterior glass and main entryway (created by Osage Nation artist Addie Roanhorse to respect the history of the land on which the Momentary sits).

"Housed in a giant former cheese factory at Eighth and E streets in Bentonville, it's undergone what appears to be a thought-out repurposing (the vision of Steuart, Tom and Olivia Walton, who brought her adorable black Labrador retriever to the structure's press preview) that maintains its industrial pedigree. The building incorporates technology, audio and lighting design, and maneuverability so that its versatile indoor and outdoor spaces can accommodate whatever the art world can throw at them.

"Located a mile and a half from Crystal Bridges, the Momentary has high-ceilinged galleries, several performance spaces, a couple of bars (including a spectacular Jetsons-style hideout way up in the sky with glass walls and 1960s-style seating highlighted by a a round couch surrounding a circular glass floor where visitors can look four stories down to the main floor), and vast expanses that, for now, offer only the promise of what they may become.

" 'As we get this space opened and bring in more artists, we'll see what this place can be," said Lauren Haynes, curator of visual arts at the Momentary and curator of contemporary art at Crystal Bridges."

If I'd known that chances to do so were about to close in, I would have found a way to hang out in that Jetsons-style bar. It's high on my list of musts for 2021.

As to what this place can be: It must have been devastating for Haynes and others on the museum's staff to figuratively fall off a cliff before being able to accelerate on its road to success. But nobody sat around whimpering, nobody gave up. Quick wits and adaptation brought on re-imagining plans for the year focusing on the museum's mission of illuminating the role that contemporary art plays in our lives.

Visitors regained access to the Momentary and Crystal Bridges on June 10 with new safety measures and free timed tickets to ensure limited attendance per state guidelines. Staff members and visitors ages 10 and older must wear face coverings indoors and outdoors for programs and events, as well as at food and drink venues, except when eating and drinking.

Among the Momentary's achievements in its first year:

• Welcoming nearly 91,000 guests onsite and over 13,860 virtually through online programs, including 13,909 visitors during opening weekend of Feb. 21-23, 2020.

• Embracing the possibilities of virtual programming by exploring the work of nearly 200 artists across dance, theater, music, film, and performance art from 17 different states around the U.S .and 17 different countries around the world.

• Boldly staging new exhibitions such as "State of the Art 2020" (a joint endeavor with Crystal Bridges, on display from Feb. 22-July 27, of work by 61 artists assembled by curators who visited studios across the country) and "Nick Cave: Until" (18,000 feet of Momentary gallery space illustrating from Sept. 12-Jan. 3 the artist's response to the question: Is there racism in heaven?), as well as eight new outdoor installations showcasing 33 artists representing 22 states from across the U.S. and three other countries.

The Nick Cave exhibit, intended to initiate conversations to activate community change, included visitors sharing their ideas for a more just and diverse future for Arkansans. One young visitor said, "I like how it showed that Black people matter too. And it's just beautiful."

• Since many of us are maintaining an active happy-hour lifestyle in these troubled times, the Momentary shared recipes for the Tower Bar's Beautiful Hadley (its most popular drink) along with other adult beverages. Maybe you aren't consuming them there right now, but you can imbibe at home and use your imagination.

• Serving as as a social connector by providing space for blood drives and opportunities to bring art to isolated groups.

• Through partnering with yoga studios, therapists, and meditation experts, the facility virtually presented 13 Sunday Resets, sharing different forms of meditation on the Momentary's Facebook and YouTube channels.

• Ample outdoor space encouraged playing over 300 games under the Canopy on the Momentary Green with Beer, Bites, and Bocce Ball.

Three new exhibitions--"Sarah Cain: In Nature" (brightly colored abstracts, floor paintings, sculpture, and a stained-glass window, through May 30), "Derrick Adams: Sanctuary" (interpretations of "The Green Book" identifying safe destinations for Black American travelers from 1936-1967, through June 6), and "Diana Al-Hadid: Ash in the Trade Winds" (10 wall panels, drawings and sculptures exploring memory, ruin, progress and globalism, through June 13)--make it clear the pace of progress continues.

Flexibility, resilience, initiative, and heart. That's what it takes. If the Momentary--still in its infancy--can do it, so can the rest of us.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

