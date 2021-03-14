Sections
Police arrest one suspect in child's shooting death at Little Rock

by Ashton Eley | Today at 7:40 p.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.

Little Rock police have arrested one of the suspects wanted in connection with the shooting that killed a 10-year-old girl and critically injured a man Saturday afternoon at Boyle Park.

Police served Ladarius Burnett his arrest warrant after he surrendered himself to detectives, according a Little Rock Police Department post on Twitter.

The victim, Ja'Aliyah Hughes, was identified Sunday by her mother, who spoke at a gathering at the park. Detectives said late Saturday that the girl was 10 years old, clarifying earlier reports that she was 9.

Police have not released the name or any more information about the man who was critically injured during Saturday's shooting.

Police are still looking for Eric Hall Jr. in connection with the case.

