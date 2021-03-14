The images of a sports year like none other

The games have changed.

The rules are largely the same. Everything else is different. Many stadiums and arenas are empty, or at least largely empty.

Sports at all levels, in basically every corner of the world, began stopping on March 11, 2020. Virtually every professional sports league halted play for several months. Most are back, though the feel, the sounds, and the look is still very different.

Throughout the past year, as the games and events have happened, photographers from The Associated Press were there, capturing the images that few could have imagined in the days before the pandemic began dominating the global conversation. Cardboard cutouts of fans in the stands, instead of actual people there to cheer. Competitors wearing masks. At events where ticketholders were allowed, people being spaced out to allow for social distancing.

The world has changed.

The sports world has changed with it.

These are the images of the last year in sports.

Cutouts occupy some of the stadium seats before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Athletes wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus keep their positions before taking part in "La Cursa de la Mercè" race, one of the most emblematic events of Barcelona's sporting calendar, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. The race "La Cursa de la Mercè" runs across 10km in Barcelona city and this year is dedicated to the fight against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Players with the University of Missouri baseball team wait in the baggage claim area of Chicago's Midway Airport Thursday, March 12, 2020, only to arrive in Chicago and then get notified that the team's SEC Conference opener with Alabama Friday, had been canceled. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Bugler Jay Cohen trumpets the first race at Santa Anita Park to empty stands Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Arcadia, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A fan wearing a face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus cheers during the KBO league game between Doosan Bears and LG Twins in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, July 27, 2020. Masked fans hopped, sang and shouted cheering slogans in baseball stadiums in South Korea on Sunday as authorities began bringing back spectators in professional sports games amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A tourist wearing a rain poncho and goggles walks through the arrivals area at the Narita International Airport near Tokyo, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Spectators watch Austria's Dominic Thiem and Croatia's Marin Cilic play their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament in center court Philippe Chatrier at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Kashmiri kayaker Vilayat Hussain practices on a rugged wooden ergometer, or rowing machine, at his home on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on April 24, 2020. Like many other athletes, Hussain was restricted to his home due to the coronavirus pandemic. He says he is still constructing the ergometer, which needs a cable and weights to work properly. "It helps me to maintain my workouts even though it is far from what it should look like." (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Boston Red Sox pitcher Jay Groome (77) throws the ball as a medical worker with a face shield near a testing site watches the players during spring training baseball practice on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Spectators wearing face masks watch a skater perform during a free skating of an ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating competition in Kadoma near Osaka, Japan, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

A ball catcher wearing plastic gloves and a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic, disinfects the ball during a local championship soccer match between Nacional and Penarol in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

Men play soccer at a local club, Play Futbol 5, in Pergamino, Argentina, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. In order to continue playing amid government restrictions to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the club divided its soccer field into 12 rectangles to mark limited areas for each player, keeping them from making physical contact. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Belgium's Elise Mertens leaps as she holds her trophy after defeating Estonia's Kaia Kanepi in the final of the Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Pacemakers and race leaders run past Buckingham Palace and the Queen Victoria Memorial into the Mall during the London Marathon in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Athletes are competing on a 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) closed-loop course consisting of 19.6 clockwise laps around St. James' Park. The traditional course along the River Thames was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic and only elite men and women are competing and no spectators are permitted. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, Pool)

Scouts from all 32 NFL teams attend Northwestern's Pro Day football workout Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Luis Rivera, left, sanitizes seats in Bridgestone Arena after the remaining NCAA college basketball games in the Southeastern Conference tournament were canceled Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The tournament was cancelled Thursday due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Jimmy Walker and C.T. Pan, of Taipei, walk to the 16th green with their caddies during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Fans watch from a boxes painted on the grass to promote social distancing during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)