Add another crown to Tide's collection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Skip calling Alabama simply a football school anymore. The Crimson Tide have courted a new moniker they think fits so much better.

Just call them a Championship School.

Herbert Jones drove for a go-ahead layup with 19.5 seconds and No. 6 Alabama won the SEC Tournament for the first time since 1991, holding off a late flurry to edge LSU 80-79 Sunday.

Coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide (24-6) added to their regular-season title with a victory that helped Alabama match its highest seed ever in the NCAA Tournament. The Tide, which was No. 2 in both 1987 and 2002, is seeded second and will play Iona on Saturday.

Alabama, the reigning national champions in football, won its seventh tournament title overall, second in the SEC only to Kentucky's 31.

Now they've joined Florida (2006-07) as the only SEC schools with both the league football and basketball titles in the same year. Alabama did it by adding two more SEC titles in basketball after Nick Saban's squad won both the SEC and national championships a couple months ago.

"So we don't have to be a football school or a basketball school," Oats said. "We just win championships. We're a championship school."

Jaden Shackelford led Alabama with 21 points.

LSU (18-9) hadn't won this tournament since 1980, and this was the Tigers' first time in the final since 1993.

Trendon Watford finished with a career-high 30 points for LSU.

In other men's championship games Sunday, Quentin Grimes scored 21 points with five three-pointers, Marcus Sasser had 16 points and No. 7 Houston beat Cincinnati 91-54 in Fort Worth in the third consecutive American Athletic Conference tournament championship game between the two teams. The Cougars (24-3) were a lock for their 22nd NCAA Tournament berth even before leading the entire game to win their first conference tournament title since 2010. Jeremiah Davenport had 11 points, all in the first half, and Mamoudou Diarra 10 for Cincinnati (12-11). ... Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu both scored 16 points, both grabbed nine rebounds and both made key plays in overtime to give No. 3 Illinois a 91-88 victory over No. 9 Ohio State for its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2005. Cockburn made the go-ahead free throw with 1:39 to play, Dosunmu made a 15-footer with 50 seconds to go and the Illini (23-6) sealed it at the free-throw line. ... Kyle Lofton scored 23 points and Osun Osunniyi scored 14 points with 12 rebounds and St. Bonaventure beat VCU 74-65 in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament in Dayton, Ohio. The Bonnie's Alejandro Vasquez buried a three-pointer with 11:36 before halftime to break a tie at 12 and St. Bonaventure (16-4) led the rest of the way. ... Tucker Richardson scored 17 points and Jordan Burns and Jack Ferguson 16 each to lead Colgate to a 85-72 win over Loyola Maryland in Hamilton, N.Y. for the Patriot League Tournament championship. Colgate (14-1) advances to its fourth NCAA Tournament where it's never won. ... In women's championship play Sunday, Queen Egbo scored 18 points and 11 rebounds and No. 6 Baylor beat West Virginia 76-50 to win the Big 12 Tournament. It is the ninth Big 12 Championship in the last 10 tournaments for top-seeded Baylor (25-2). ... Kierstan Bell scored 30 points and Florida Gulf Coast continued its dominance of the Atlantic Sun Conference with a win over Liberty in the tournament championship game, sending the Eagles to the NCAA Tournament for the seventh time. FGCU (26-2), established in 1991 and a Division I member since 2011, won its 25th consecutive game, its 11th league title and seventh tournament championship, improving to 8-0 against Liberty.

