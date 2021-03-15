Arkansas women draw Wright State in NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will play Wright State in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament next week.

The Razorbacks (19-8) are the No. 4 seed in the Alamo Region. Wright State (18-7) is the No. 13 seed and automatically qualified for the tournament as the champion of the Horizon League Tournament.

Arkansas’ game against Wright State is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. next Monday and will be televised by ESPN. The game will be played in San Antonio, but a specific site has not been announced.

It will be the first meeting between the Razorbacks and Raiders.

Arkansas is in the tournament for the first time since 2015, when the Razorbacks defeated Northwestern before a second-round loss to Baylor.

With a 24-8 record, Arkansas was expected to make the tournament last season before the covid-19 outbreak caused the tournament to be canceled.

The Razorbacks are in the NCAA Tournament for the 12th time in program history. The No. 4 seed is Arkansas’ highest since it was a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region in 1991.

Fourth-year Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors is making his fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in seven seasons. Neighbors previously took Washington to the NCAA Tournament three times, including to the Final Four in 2016.

The winner of the Arkansas-Wright State game will play a second-round game against the winner of a game between Missouri State (21-2) and California-Davis (13-2).

As the No. 4 seed, the Razorbacks could potentially play Stanford (25-2) in the Sweet 16. The Cardinal are the No. 1 seed in the Alamo Region.