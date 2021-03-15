Cuomo vaccine aide's N.Y. calls stir concern

NEW YORK -- A longtime adviser to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo leading the state's covid-19 vaccine rollout has been calling county executives to gauge their loyalty to the Democratic governor amid a sexual harassment investigation, according to reports in The Washington Post and The New York Times.

One Democratic county executive, who was not named by the newspapers, was so disturbed by the call from vaccine chief Larry Schwartz that the executive filed notice of an impending ethics complaint with the public integrity unit of the state attorney general's office Friday, the newspapers reported.

The executive feared the county's vaccine supply could suffer if the executive did not indicate support for Cuomo, the Post reported.

Cuomo has rejected calls for his resignation from fellow Democrats.

Schwartz was secretary to the governor from 2011 to 2015. He returned last spring to assist the administration with its pandemic response and is working on running the state's vaccine distribution.

He acknowledged making the calls to county executives, but told the Post he did not discuss vaccines.

"I did nothing wrong," Schwartz said. "I have always conducted myself in a manner commensurate to a high ethical standard."

But the phone calls could raise questions about an intermingling of politics with the state's coronavirus response.

"People do not see calls coming from the Governor's Mansion as somebody wearing one hat and then putting on another hat," Arthur Caplan, director of medical ethics at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, told the Post. "If you are in control of a vital supply of a lifesaving resource like vaccines, you are carrying an enormous amount of implicit clout when you ask for political allegiance."

Cuomo is facing allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward six women, including several former staffers. He has denied touching any women inappropriately.

The three-term governor is also facing allegations that his administration covered up covid nursing home deaths.

Schwartz told the Post that the calls he made to assess political support for Cuomo were distinct from the role he plays in the vaccination effort.

Beth Garvey, acting counsel to the governor, said in a statement Sunday that any assertion that Schwartz "acted in any way unethically or in any way other than in the best interest of the New Yorkers that he selflessly served is patently false."

HEART TO HEART

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday urged Cuomo to "look inside his heart" and ask whether he can still do his job.

Speaking on ABC's "This Week," Pelosi stopped short of calling for Cuomo's resignation. While expressing "all the respect in the world for what these women have come forth and said," she said the probe should be allowed to run its course.

"Hopefully this result will be soon," Pelosi said. "What I'm saying is the governor should look inside his heart -- he loves New York -- to see if he can govern effectively."

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said he expects Cuomo to be impeached by state legislators, "and perhaps right before that, he'll decide to resign."

Most Democrats representing New York in the House and the state's two U.S. senators have called on him to step down. "I'm not going to resign," he said during a call with reporters Friday.

De Blasio said the governor had become a liability.

"He's holding up our efforts to fight covid. He's literally in the way of us saving lives right now," de Blasio said on CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "We've got to put the past behind us, and Andrew Cuomo can't lead us into the future."

But de Blasio said he expects Cuomo will "try to hold out."

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press, and by Jenny Surane and Tony Czuczka of Bloomberg News (TNS).

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2012, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is joined by the New York Congressional delegation including, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, left, and Sen. Charles Schumer, right, for a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. Schumer and Gillibrand on Friday, March 12, 2021, are calling on Cuomo to resign, adding the most powerful Democratic voices yet to calls for the governor to leave office in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and groping. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)