Searcy couple accused in death of girl, 10, authorities say

A Searcy couple was arrested Friday in the November death of a 10-year-old girl , authorities said.

Deputies with the White County sheriff’s office responded on Nov. 25 to the 2500 block of Arkansas 16 for a report of an unresponsive 10-year-old girl, according to a news release issued Monday by the sheriff’s office. The child was later pronounced dead, the release states.

Detectives, along with the Arkansas State Crimes Against Children Division, responded to the scene and hospital due to the suspicious nature of her death, according to the release. Authorities said that, after confirming a cause of death with the medical examiner’s office, an investigation was opened.

On Friday, authorities arrested Malissa Kay Feavel, 36, and Christopher Lee Feavel, 40, and transported them to White County jail.

Authorities said Malissa Feavel was charged with one count of manslaughter, while Christopher Feavel was charged with one count of accomplice to manslaughter.

Both were being held in White County Jail in lieu of $400,000 bond. They are scheduled to appear in court May 4, according to an online inmate roster.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be pending, authorities said.