EDITORIAL: Leaving marks

Our friends, or at least our co-workers, or at least our colleagues in the bidness at The Wall Street Journal, uncovered a disadvantage of Red China's efforts to rid the country of poverty now, if not sooner: the bureaucracy.

Ah, the government. Seems like the well-meaning but inefficient agency functionary isn't just a western or democratic institution. Last year, the apparatchiks on mainland China were told to spend 70 percent of their time on eliminating rural poverty, and boy, did they have a lot of boxes to check. In China, they disparagingly call all that box-checking "leaving marks."

And it might be more discomforting than the kind of "leaving marks" we talk about in this country. From The Journal:

"Party observers say the drive for centralization in a sprawling nation too often fosters bureaucratic inertia, duplicity and other unproductive practices that are aimed at satisfying Beijing and protecting careers but threaten to undermine" its goals.

The orders from above have the effect of sometimes making everything slow to a crawl, and other times pushing people to quickly run in the wrong direction. The report showed that many, many civil servants in The Party spend much of their time on paperwork and meetings.

And there have been instances when they haven't done their day job first--such as when coal mines flood or burn. The administrators are too busy filling out Form No. 3255, paragraph 67, sub-paragraph (aa)4 to do much about rural poverty.

When an official asked an administrator why all this bureaucracy, and why couldn't he just do his job, the man reportedly answered: "If we don't hold meetings, how do we show that we've implemented our work?"

As P.J. O'Rourke once noted about government work, you can't often measure output, so you have to measure input. And what better way than to have meetings?

Oh, the bane of a newspaperman's (or newspaperwoman's) existence: the meeting. If it weren't for all these meetings, we could get some work done. Those of us who've worked for giant media corporations have experienced meetings to get ready for the coming meeting. ("What do you plan to ask the CEO?" "No, that question won't do.") Pre-meeting meetings aren't just jokes in a Dilbert cartoon. They are real.

And as an old editor once told us, more good ideas have been killed in editorial board meetings than at the United Nations. Which is why we don't have them around here. Not even Zoom meetings. The old editor liked to schedule an annual meeting of his editorial staff. Then in the next memo postpone it until next year. Would that more CEOs were like him.

Even President-for-Life Comrade Xi Jinping said publicly that his people were spending too much time on bureaucratic checklists and not enough time actually making things happen. To which the bureaucracy declared: This calls for immediate discussion!

The overlapping but conflicting pressures from Beijing--do something immediately, but be sure to show your work--has of course led to fraud. In order to please everybody, the civil servants have taken to falsifying paperwork. Which may be their only option when so many requests for proof of action come in from national headquarters.

Nevertheless, last month Comrade Xi declared "complete victory" over rural poverty. Which would be a neat trick in any country, but mainland China? It must be easier in a country where the press and much of the Internet is controlled by the state. Who are you going to believe, The Party or your lyin' eyes?

But how is a body supposed to keep poverty eliminated if so many workers are distracted by paperwork? The Chinese have come up with a solution: punishment.

The Party's disciplinary commissioner has targeted "formalism" and "bureaucratism" as punishable offenses. And according to reports, more than 108,000 people have been punished already. That'll show 'em.

And yet somehow the bureaucracy continues to bureaucractize. (Shooters gotta shoot.) The Party launched an app that contains lessons about Mr. Xi's thinking, and some of his speeches, and government administrators have required their people to download it. The app takes up so much time that employees have found other apps to get around it.

Mr. Xi said something recently about reducing food waste in the country. And the schools now require every student to answer one multiple-choice question for every grain of rice not eaten.

The joke is, we aren't kidding.

The lesson, or one lesson, in all this: Democracies have their troubles with the bureaucracy, sure. But the Chinese are leading the way. Or, as an apparatchik might say, taking no chances.