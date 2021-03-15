Sections
The Recruiting Guy

FIU transfer has Hogs in final 4

by Richard Davenport | Today at 7:35 p.m.
A rack of basketballs is shown during halftime of an exhibition game between Arkansas and Missouri Western on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Fayetteville.

Florida International guard transfer Antonio Daye Jr. has named Arkansas as one of his four finalists.

Jake Weingarten of StockRisers.com reports the Razorbacks made the cut along with Clemson, Pittsburgh and Providence. Daye is expected to announce a decision later this month.

Daye, 6-3, 188 pounds, averaged 17.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists while starting 21 of 22 games as a junior. He shot 45.5% from the field, 28.9% from beyond the three-point line and 69.3% at the free throw line.

He started 31 games for the Panthers while averaging 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a sophomore. He shot 41.4% from the floor, 33.3% beyond the arc and 72.6% from the line.

Daye played in 34 games and started 18 of the last 20 games as a freshman. He averaged 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

He averaged 25.4 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists as a senior at Fort Lauderdale High School in Florida.

