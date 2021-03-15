Future engineers take part in activity

Everything else has been happening online so it's no surprise that cities have been under construction -- virtually.

The Ivy Center for Education hosted Zoom meetings in February and March for middle and high school students enrolled in the Future Engineers' Program. Sederick Charles Rice, an associate professor at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, mentored students in using Cities: Skylines. The activity is an interactive single-player sandbox city simulation game, according to a news release.

The special guest in February was Travis Caudle, a 2007 graduate of Pine Bluff High School, 2011 graduate of UAPB, and current Natural Resources Conservation Service District Soil Conservationist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in central Arkansas.

Caudle is also an active gaming streamer and e-sports advocate who shared strategies and tips for students to set up and develop their own YouTube streams to upload the Cities: Skylines content.

He highlighted the important equipment and technology needed for professional streaming. Caudle also discussed the importance of cultivating safe and healthy online gaming communities, which eliminate online toxicity, uplift, encourage positive interactions and connections, and offer fun socially distanced interactions among peers.

Rice sponsors a monthly $100 Cities: Skylines YouTube streaming competition for students to capture and stream their Cities: Skylines assignment gaming content. Students also must narrate and discuss their city engineering and management steps, during the stream, to compete.

Sinez Herring, an eighth grader at Watson Chapel Junior High School, was the March winner.

"Dr. Rice and the Ivy Center for Education's Future Engineers Program makes me think outside the box, especially with the rigorous competition that we're involved in," Herring said. "I appreciate Dr. Rice and the Ivy Center for helping me to prepare for my future. I won $100 for doing something I like which is playing on my Xbox building my own city."

The overall goal of the program is to help students apply virtual engineering principles and concepts to learn more about the technical and political processes of urban planning and pollution control.

Details: Mattie Collins, Ivy Center president at mattie1908@gmail.com, or Patricia Berry, Ivy Center executive director at Pberry867@gmail.com.