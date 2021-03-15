In report, police say

child left to wander

A woman is being held in the Pulaski County jail after her son was found wandering alone outside Fair Oaks Apartments in Little Rock, according to an arrest report.

Police arrested Porcha Osler, 27, of Little Rock at 9:15 a.m. Saturday on a charge of first-degree endangering welfare of a minor.

Osler left her son unattended while going to Walmart, and he was found by a passerby, according to the report, which did not include the child's age.

Gunfire threat said

to lead to LR arrest

Little Rock police arrested a man accused of banging on the door of a home on Scott Hamilton Drive and threatening to shoot the complainant, whom the man had already shot at earlier that day, according to an arrest report.

Timothy Darrel Randle, 20, of North Little Rock was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Saturday on charges of second-degree battery, first-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

Police said they found Randle behind the home when they arrived and that he refused to raise his hands when officers ordered him to do so.

One officer was injured while trying to handcuff him, according to the report.

Randle was being held at the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday evening.