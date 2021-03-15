Kosovo opens embassy in Jerusalem

PRISTINA, Kosovo -- Kosovo's Foreign Ministry said Sunday that it has formally opened its embassy to Israel in the disputed city of Jerusalem.

The move was made after the establishment of diplomatic ties with Israel on Feb. 1 and a Kosovo-Serbia summit at the White House in September.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora announces that the Kosovo Embassy in the State of Israel, with headquarters in Jerusalem, officially has been opened," a statement said.

Palestinians claim east Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed, as the capital of a future state.

Most of the international community doesn't recognize the Israeli annexation of east Jerusalem and says the competing claims to the city should be resolved through negotiations. Most international embassies are in Tel Aviv.

Kosovo becomes the first European country and first Muslim-majority nation to establish its embassy in Jerusalem, following the U.S. and Guatemala.

Police in Spain break up drug network

MADRID -- Police in Spain have arrested 12 people and seized about 600 kilograms of cocaine in an operation that dismantled what investigators describe as the largest drug distribution network in the country's capital, authorities said Sunday.

The gang funded the smuggling of Colombian cocaine and Moroccan hashish by selling in the Netherlands and central Europe large crops of marijuana purchased from growers across Spain, the National Police said. It said Colombian police helped in the investigation.

The leaders of the network were a Moroccan man and two of his siblings, police said. One allegedly supervised the logistics of the smuggling and distribution of drugs while the other acted as a frontman.

The trio allegedly were aided by other relatives and associates, including a lawyer who police said laundered the group's earnings and took part in some drug sales.

Police investigators described the gang as sophisticated, with a setup that allowed them to dispatch "huge drug quantities" under "dexterous security" conditions, including drivers transporting the drugs who wore suits to pretend they were businesspeople.

Authorities impounded 16 apartments, around $835,000 in cash, 20 vehicles and several firearms and knives.

Yemen forces retake turf from rebels

SANAA, Yemen -- Forces of Yemen's internationally recognized government managed to retake swaths of territory from the Houthi rebels in recent days, officials and tribal leaders from both sides said Sunday.

Government forces earlier this month launched an offensive against rebel positions in the western Hajjah province, seizing control of more than a dozen villages in Abs district, they said. The move is part of a drive toward the key port of Hodeida, which handles about 70% of Yemen's commercial and humanitarian imports.

Clashes also raged in the mountainous Maqbana area in the province of Taiz, as government forces attempted to join troops on Yemen's western coast, the officials said.

The Saudi-led coalition also fighting against the Iranian-backed rebels launched several airstrikes on their positions in Hajjah and Taiz, they said.

More than four dozen fighters from the two sides were killed in Hajjah and Taiz in the past 24 hours, mostly from the Houthi side, they said, with more than 100 others wounded.

Kabul ban on girls singing is reversed

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The Afghan government has reversed Kabul authorities' ban on schoolgirls older than 12 singing in public at official ceremonies after mounting backlash, including a social media campaign of videos uploaded by Afghan girls and women singing their favorite songs in protest.

The ban was issued last week by Kabul's education directorate, and the criticism was almost instantaneous -- including from officials. Within days, dozens of videos marked with the hashtag #IAmMySong were uploaded to Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms.

Late Saturday night, the federal Education Ministry said the ban "does not reflect the positions or policies of the Ministry" and that it is investigating the matter.

The controversy comes as Afghan leaders are negotiating with the Taliban to end decades of war. The peace talks are intended to tackle issues such as the rights of women and minorities, but the two sides have not officially discussed such matters. Many activists fear that if a power-sharing government is formed, gains made over the past 20 years in areas such as civil liberties and women's rights could be lost.

Overturning the ban "was a small victory for us," said Fariha Easar, a 32-year-old activist who was one of the people spearheading the song campaign. She said some officials are attempting to implement increasingly conservative policies ahead of the Taliban potentially assuming formal power.

"We already know how the Taliban defines women's rights," Easar said. "That's why we cannot stop our movement."

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports