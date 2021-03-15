Man charged in Hot Springs homicide

HOT SPRINGS — Police arrested one of two men wanted in connection with the death of a 32-year-old man found around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in a home near the intersection of Grand and Central avenues, according to a Hot Springs Police Department news release.

Officers arrested Gaspar Gaspar Andres, 36, of Malvern in connection with first-degree murder, according to the Monday afternoon news release.

They are still looking for Pascual “Paco” Gaspar Andres, 26, of Hot Springs. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Police did not release the name of the man found dead at the Hagen Street house.