Report: NCAA dead period may come to an end

It appears the NCAA dead period may come to an end after May 31.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reports the NCAA Football Oversight Committee will recommend the dead period transition to a quiet period on June 1.

The NCAA Council will vote on the measure on Wednesday to allow colleges face-to-face interaction with recruits on campus while also having summer camps for high school athletes.

The NCAA announced a dead period on March 13, 2020, because of the covid-19 pandemic and has been extended several times. The dead period forbids any contact with prospects on or off campus.

This will be the second year college football coaches have not been able to go on the road for spring evaluation, which traditionally runs from April 15-May 31.

The NCAA typically allows college basketball coaches several weekends during the spring and summer to evaluate prospects.

Many 2021 signees in all sports were unable to see their future schools during the recruiting process and were limited to virtual visits and tours.