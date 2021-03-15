Officers shoot, kill man who raised shotgun, police report

A 24-year-old Beebe man died Saturday night after he was shot by a Lonoke County sheriff's deputy and an Austin police officer when he raised a shotgun at them, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.

Dustin Black died about an hour after the 10:30 p.m. shooting that occurred outside an Austin residence at 24 Seminole Circle, the release said.

Authorities had been searching for Black, who had reportedly fired a shotgun at a woman in Austin about 8 p.m., according to the release. The woman was not hit by the gunshot, and Black fled the scene on foot.

Just before 10:30 p.m., Black was found outside near the crime scene, the release said. He was still armed with the shotgun, according to the release, and when a local police officer and a sheriff's deputy gave repeated orders to drop the weapon, he raised it toward them. They both fired on Black, wounding him.

Neither officer was injured, the release said.

Black was taken to a North Little Rock hospital, where he died at 11:33 p.m., the release said. His body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy.

The identities of the deputy and the Austin officer were not released, nor was their administrative status.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the shooting and will turn its findings over the Lonoke County prosecuting attorney, who will determine if the use of deadly force was justified, the release said.