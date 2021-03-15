Police: 22-year-old man arrested in connection with fatal shooting

Pine Bluff police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of a Pine Bluff man, police said.

Officers responded to the Beech Street Apartments around 2:25 p.m. Saturday in reference to a man shot, according to a news release from police.

Upon arrival, officers located Edson Jones, 56, with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Detectives said the shooting stemmed from an argument between Jones and another man, later identified as Robert Moore Thomas, 22, police said.

Thomas was arrested Monday and faces charges of first-degree murder and possession of firearms by certain persons, according to an online jail roster.