Police ID suspect in homicide

Pine Bluff police have identified a suspect in a Saturday afternoon homicide that occurred at the Beech Street Apartments.

Police are looking for Robert Moore Thomas, 22, who is suspected of shooting Edson Jones, 66, at the apartment complex at 2103 S. Beech, according to a news release from the department. Thomas is a Black male who stands 6-foot-1, according to police.

Jones was found near the back of the parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about Thomas' location is asked to call the Pine Bluff Police Detective Division at (870) 730-2090 or dispatch at 541-5300, or reach police on Facebook at facebook.com/pinebluff.pbpd.