Police arrest 2nd suspect in shooting that killed Little Rock girl

Police on Monday took into custody a second suspect in a Little Rock shooting that killed a 10-year-old girl and left a man critically injured, according to authorities.

Eric Hall Jr. was the second suspect to surrender in the Saturday shooting, which happened at Boyle Park. Another suspect, Ladarius Burnett surrendered to detectives earlier, according to a Twitter post by Little Rock police on Sunday.

Officers responded just before 4 p.m. Saturday to the park for reports of a subject down, according to a news release from Little Rock police. A 10-year-old girl who was shot later died at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, police said.

Kejuan Mcgill, 22, of North Little Rock, was also shot, according to a police report. Mcgill was transported by private vehicle to Baptist Health Medical Center, where he was taken into surgery.

Police early Monday afternoon weren't able to provide an update on McGill's condition.