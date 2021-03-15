Police make arrest in shooting tied to drugs

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville man has been arrested in connection with the shooting Wednesday night of two men during a drug deal and an argument about gangs, police said.

Tyonte Redden, 20, of 3050 N. Gregg Ave., No. 1, in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault, battery, intimidating a witness, theft by receiving and possession of firearm by certain persons. Redden was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Officers were called to the Econo Lodge at 1000 S. Futrall Ave, Room 220, at 10:54 p.m. on a report of a shooting, according to a preliminary police report. The caller reported seeing a man leaving room 220 and driving away in a black Mercury Grand Marquis.

Officers found two men at the hotel who had been shot. Both were taken to Washington Regional Medical Center for treatment. Their wounds were said to be not life-threatening. According to the report, both men were intoxicated and uncooperative at the time. The men who were shot have not been identified by police.

Police searched the room Thursday and found evidence of drugs and a shell casing.

One of the men who had been shot contacted the police and identified Redden as the man who had shot him. The man said Redden had come to the hotel room to buy drugs and an argument about gang relationships started. The man said Redden held a gun on them, made them kneel and asked them "you going to snitch now?" The man said he was trying to convince Redden he was not an informant when Redden shot him and the other man. He told police he was uncooperative at first because he was afraid he would be killed if Redden found out he was talking to the police.

The man identified Redden from photos on social media and from jail booking photos. Police records showed Redden owned a Mercury Grand Marquis. Redden was located at his residence and arrested at 3:47 p.m. Saturday.