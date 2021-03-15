Razorbacks keep top spot in baseball rankings

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will enter SEC play ranked No. 1 in college baseball.

The Razorbacks (12-1) topped the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll for the third consecutive week Monday. Arkansas won two games at Louisiana Tech over the weekend before losing for the first time in the series finale.

The Razorbacks are ranked in the coaches poll for its 49th consecutive release, which dates to the 2017 season.

Arkansas is scheduled to play Oklahoma on Tuesday and three games against Alabama beginning Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. The Crimson Tide (14-3) joined the coaches poll this week in a tie with Michigan for No. 24.

The SEC has nine ranked teams this week, including all of the top five teams in the coaches poll. Arkansas is followed by Vanderbilt (2), Mississippi State (3), Ole Miss (4), Florida (5), Tennessee (10), LSU (15), South Carolina (17) and Alabama.

The Volunteers, who are coached by former Arkansas assistant Tony Vitello, are in the top 10 for the first time since the final poll of the 2005 season, when Tennessee played in the College World Series for the last time.

Other notable teams in this week's poll are Texas Tech (6), Texas (12) and TCU (16). Arkansas beat all three teams at the College Baseball Showdown to start the season.

The Razorbacks could be a unanimous No. 1 in college baseball again this week. Arkansas is No. 1 in the five major polls that have updated this week. The sixth, by National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, is due to release Monday afternoon.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, March 15

1 Arkansas (12-1)

2 Vanderbilt (12-2)

3 Mississippi State (13-3)

4 Ole Miss (13-3)

5 Florida (13-4)

6 Texas Tech (13-3)

7 Louisville (11-4)

8 Miami (8-4)

9 East Carolina (13-2)

10 Tennessee (14-3)

11 Oklahoma State (11-2)

12 Texas (11-5)

13 UCLA (10-5)

14 Georgia Tech (9-5)

15 LSU (14-3)

16 TCU (10-6)

17 South Carolina (11-3)

18 Notre Dame (7-2)

19 Oregon (8-3)

20 Oregon State (11-3)

21 Arizona (12-4)

22 California-Santa Barbara (9-5)

23 Arizona State (11-2)

T24 Michigan (7-1)

T24 Alabama (14-3)