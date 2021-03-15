Sections
Forecasters: Cold front to bring chance for hail, strong winds Wednesday

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:33 a.m.
This National Weather Service graphic shows much of the eastern half of Arkansas faces an enhanced risk of severe weather on Wednesday.

A cold front moving in Wednesday is expected to bring a risk of severe weather to Arkansas, including large hail and strong winds, according to the National Weather Service.

The severe weather brings a chance for hail as large as golf balls and winds up to 80 mph, a brief issued by the weather service on Monday states. Forecasters said the risk of tornadoes is low.

The risk comes as a result of moisture and instability coming in from the Gulf of Mexico with drier air, meteorologist Justin Condry said.

Temperatures will range from low 60s in parts of Northern Arkansas and low 70s in Central Arkansas on Wednesday morning, before temperatures drop to the low 50s, according to Condry.

Condry compared the stormy predictions to a “fighting of the seasons.”

“Winter doesn’t want to give up, but summer is ready to take over,” he said.

Tornado season, which has already begun, typically lasts until about May, according to Condry.

The weather service recommends having severe weather plans ready, should your area go under a tornado warning or severe thunderstorm warning. In addition, residents should have multiple ways to receive warnings, such as access to a phone, TV or weather radio.

