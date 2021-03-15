State active-case tally dips again

The state's number of active coronavirus cases decreased Sunday by 105, dropping the total to 3,085, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

"Our active cases continue to decline with nearly 900 fewer than last week. On the vaccination front, we still have open slots in some rural areas. Please sign up when it is your turn," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said via social media Sunday.

The department reported 130 new covid-19 cases, bringing the state's tally since last March to 326,943. The state's death toll from the virus rose by 19, to 5,474.

Pulaski and Sebastian counties had the highest number of new confirmed cases at 24 each, followed by Benton County at 13, Washington County at seven, and Johnson and Lonoke counties with six each. One of the new cases was related to a correctional facility, while 120 were related to community spread.

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Arkansas fell by five to 243. The number of ventilators used by coronavirus patients remained at 55.

Results for 3,713 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests and 180 antigen tests came in Sunday. A total of 101,215 tests have been given this month.

Health care workers administered 8,311 more vaccine doses. A total of 844,783 shots have been given, with 298,535 Arkansas residents now fully immunized.