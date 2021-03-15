BASEBALL

ASU splits series at Oklahoma

Arkansas State University (3-8) split a doubleheader at Oklahoma (7-7) on Sunday, winning the first game 15-14 before losing the second game 9-1 at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Okla.

The Red Wolves led 7-0 after 2 1/2 innings in the first game. Tyler Duncan went 3 for 6 with 6 RBI, including a grand slam in the sixth inning. Jake Gish, Sky-Lar Culver and Drew Tipton all homered for ASU.

In the second game, the Red Wolves were held to three hits. Jake Gish and Ben Klutts each doubled, while Jared Toler singled.

ASU and Oklahoma meet in the series finale at 1 p.m. today. Oklahoma then travels to Fayetteville to face No. 1 University of Arkansas at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

UALR defeats Auburn

Kenny Rodriguez' grand slam in the fifth inning helped spark 11 consecutive runs for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (6-7) in a 12-6 victory over Auburn (10-5) on Sunday in the series finale at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala.

The Trojans trailed 4-1 entering the top of the fifth inning. The inning started with Noah Dickerson singling to left field, followed by Miguel Soto being hit by a pitch and a single to left field for Kobe Barnum. Rodriguez then hit a grand slam, his first career hit, to put UALR on top 5-4.

UALR continued to pour it on in the fifth, as Tyler Williams' two-run double made it 7-4, capping a six-run inning.

The Trojans added a run in the seventh and four more in the ninth.

Williams and Jorden Hussein each had three hits to lead UALR. Dickerson, Barnum and Nathan Lyons all had two hits apiece.

UCA earns split

The University of Central Arkansas (5-6, 2-2 Southland Conference) held on to defeat Abilene Christian (10-5, 2-2) 9-8 on Sunday at Bear Stadium in Conway.

UCA led 9-0 after seven innings, but Abilene Christian scored eight runs in the top of the eighth inning to pull within 9-8. Tyler Cleveland earned his second save of the weekend and fourth of the season, pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

Connor Flagg, Benny Ayala and Nathaniel Sagdahl each drove in two runs for the Bears.

Logan Gilbertson allowed 3 hits and struck out 6 in 5 2/3 innings.

TENNIS

Arkansas men upset No. 12 Texas A&M

The University of Arkansas men's tennis team upset No. 12 Texas A&M 4-3 on Sunday at the Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville.

It was the Razorbacks' first victory over the Aggies since 2016.

Aleksa Bucan, Adrien Burdet and Nico Rousset earned singles victories for Arkansas. The doubles teams of Rousset and Alex Reco, and Burdet and Melvin Manuel earned the doubles points.

Razorbacks women lose on road

No. 20 Arkansas lost 4-0 at No. 29 Florida on Sunday in Gainesville, Fla.

Lauren Alter and Morgan Cross took losses in singles play for Arkansas, while in doubles, the teams of Alter and Tatum Rice and Laura Rijkers and Kelly Keller were defeated.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas tops Tennessee

Gracie Ryan recorded her 1,500th assist Sunday in Arkansas' 25-21, 25-22, 17-25, 25-17 victory over Tennessee at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.

Ryan finished with 55 assists.

Jillian Gillen had 20 kills and Maggie Cartwright added 12 kills and 8 digs.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services