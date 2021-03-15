Stores going green for St. Patrick's Day

HOT SPRINGS -- In an effort to keep the St. Patrick's Day spirit alive in downtown Hot Springs without its marquee event again this year, the Downtown Association has asked businesses to decorate their storefronts green for the holiday.

Downtown Hot Springs typically hosts the World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day parade on the March 17 holiday, which draws thousands of people to the area annually, but the parade was canceled again this year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the lack of the world-famous parade, the Downtown Association of Hot Springs is asking downtown businesses to dress up for the holiday.

Alan Spraggins, president of the association, said that the idea came from the Quapaw Prospect neighborhood. He said that the neighborhood is "essentially doing what they normally do for Christmas but for St. Patrick's, and the Downtown Association, we decided to extend it over."

Spraggins said the reaction from businesses downtown to "put green out" has been a positive one. He said Buffalo Clothing Co. was one of the first to follow through and dress its windows in green.

As of Saturday, around eight businesses downtown had decorated. One is Dapper & Debonaire Men's Grooming & Barber Supply in the 100 block of Central Avenue, whose owner, Lynne Haufe, said she supported the idea because "we support pretty much everything the Downtown Association does."

"In lieu of having the actual parade, I think we need to have St. Patrick's Day spirit," Haufe said. She said that events like the holiday help all the small businesses, and "small businesses have to support small businesses."

Lauray's -- The Diamond Center is also participating, with several shamrocks and green jewelry being displayed in their windows. Store manager Dawn Trotz said that the store is supporting the effort "because we want to make sure that we are part of the downtown community, we love it."

At least three stores were already decorated before this effort. One of those is American Art Gallery, whose co-owner Gaylia Ann Gilbert, said she supports the idea.

"I think it's wonderful, I've got no problem with it. It's fun," Gilbert said.

Gilbert said that she decorates for the holiday every year. "I like St. Patrick's Day," she said, while noting that it is usually a busy day for the business.

The owners of Rings 'N' Things and The Downtowner Marketplace said that they were unaware of the association asking businesses to decorate, but both expressed support for the idea. Rings 'N' Things owner Deby Ross Couey said "we do it every year, it's nothing new to us."

Couey said of the effort, "it's good. Anytime we can all come together for one cause, it's great."

Brenda Pagley, owner of The Downtowner Marketplace, also said "I just do it every year."

"Anything we can do to make downtown look presentable and inviting, I'm all for it."