GOLF

Thomas rallies to win TPC

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- Justin Thomas found the right time for a near-perfect performance to put a rough start to the year behind him, rallying from three shots behind with bold play to close with a 4-under 68 and win The Players Championship on Sunday.

Thomas becomes only the fourth player to win a major, The Players Championship, the FedEx Cup and a World Golf Championship, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

He called it as good as he has ever played tee-to-green, and he needed it to outlast Lee Westwood, a hard-luck runner-up for the second consecutive week. Westwood birdied the final hole for a 72 to finish one shot behind.

Thomas began the year with a barely audible anti-gay slur under his breath after missing a short putt. That led to one corporate sponsor dropping him and another giving him a public reprimand. The one time he had a chance to win, he learned his grandfather died before the final round of the Phoenix Open.

He was shaken until Sunday at the TPC Sawgrass, where he took on every shot and delivered a gem.

Thomas went birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie around the turn, and put away Westwood for good with a pair of lag putts from 50 feet -- one for birdie on the par-5 16th to take the lead, another on the island-green 17th for a par.

Thomas still had one more shot before he was in the clear. He took on the water framing the left side of the 18th fairway, the ball moving right-to-left and bouncing straight off the crown of the first cut, safely in the fairway.

His approach landed on the fringe -- the first green he missed all day -- leaving a simple two-putt for par and the 14th victory of his PGA Tour career. He returns to No. 2 in the world.

"I fought so hard today," Thomas said. "It's probably one of the best rounds of my life tee-to-green. I've seen some crazy stuff happen on TV in the past, and I'm glad to be on this side of it."

Justin Thomas waves on the 18th green after the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Justin Thomas celebrates after a making a putt on the 17th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Justin Thomas celebrates after a birdie on the 16th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Justin Thomas reacts after missing a putt on the 15th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Justin Thomas reacts after missing a putt on the 14th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Lee Westwood, of England, hits from the bunker on the 16th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Lee Westwood, of England, tosses his club after a bunker shot on the 15th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)