UA ready to expand growing techniques

Horticulture producers may soon benefit from one of the state's most successful research models: the Arkansas Discovery Farm Program, according to a news release.

Since 2008, researchers with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture have conducted edge-of-field monitoring on 12 row and field crop farms and livestock operations throughout the state. The research helps growers avoid the over-application of fertilizers and other inputs, saving the producers money and improving the health of both soil and waterways.

In 2021, the Division of Agriculture aims to bring those same research techniques to specialty crop production in the Southeast, which offers its own unique challenges.

"Irrigation management in perennial fruit crops can be difficult, but is extremely important," said Amanda McWhirt, extension horticulture crops specialist for the Division of Agriculture. "It has a direct impact on the volume and quality of the fruit produced."

McWhirt said that horticulture crop producers frequently struggle with efficiently managing irrigation, often either under- or over-irrigating. The plan for the Horticulture Discovery Farm, then, is two-fold: to develop better irrigation practices for specialty crops and to provide specialty crop growers an on-farm demonstration of these practices.

In establishing the project, Mike Daniels, extension water quality and nutrient management specialist for the Division of Agriculture, Andrew Sharpley, retired professor of Crop, Soil and Environmental Science, McWhirt and others partnered with Steve and Mark Morgan, owners and operators of Peach Pickin' Paradise just outside of Clarksville.

"The Morgan family has been farming peaches since the 1920s and are well respected in their community and across the state," McWhirt said. "This makes them ideal candidates for hosting a specialty crop Discovery Farm, as they are already model growers who other growers look to as an example of success."

McWhirt said that because the Morgan family's operation involves both cattle and fresh-market specialty crops, they are keenly aware of federal Food Safety Modernization Act rules, which govern water testing for potential human and livestock pathogens.

"Discovery Farms have shown to be successful across the state of Arkansas, allowing researchers to demonstrate effective, research-based recommendations in an on-farm setting," McWhirt said. "With our Horticulture Discovery Farm at Peach Pickin' Paradise, we hope to develop much-needed irrigation recommendations for specialty crop growers across the Southeast and improve irrigation conservation practices for specialty crops in Arkansas."

To learn more about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uada.edu.