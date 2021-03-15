UAM loses in NCAA opener

LUBBOCK, Texas -- An incredible season for the University of Arkansas at Monticello men's basketball team came to a close in a South Central Region quarterfinal of the NCAA Division II Tournament Saturday night.

A rough shooting night for the Boll Weevils put them in an early hole they could not dig out of, falling to Oklahoma Baptist 76-57.

UAM entered the matchup as the No. 3 seed in the region against fellow Great American Conference member and No. 6 seed OBU.

The Weevils struggled to get their shots to fall early in the first half as they found themselves down 13-7 with 11:35 to play.

A well-executed play out of the timeout set up a Kyler Haynes three to cut the deficit to three. The Bison responded with an 18-2 run to make the score 31-12 with just over 4 minutes remaining.

UAM closed the half on an 8-2 run to cut back into the deficit and hit the locker room trailing 33-20.

The start to the second half did not go the Weevils' way as OBU scored seven unanswered to build its largest lead of the evening at 22 points.

The Weevils began to chip away at the deficit midway through the half, eventually cutting it to single digits with under 7 minutes to play.

After getting within single digits, the Weevils could not climb any closer as OBU finished the final 6-plus minutes on a 17-7 run.

Three Weevils finished in double digits, led by Miles Daniels with 17 points to go along with seven rebounds. Dajuan Jones and Denzel McDuffey followed with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Weevils finished the season 16-5 overall and 12-4 in GAC play. UAM also won its first GAC Tournament Championship in program history after finishing at the co-regular season champion in the Eastern Division to earn a 1-seed in the tournament.