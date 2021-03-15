Where have you been?

I walked out of my office on March 11, 2020. Last week, for the first time, I went back.

It was ghostly. My glasses were still sitting by the phone, and a legal pad was open, as if I had just stepped out for lunch. A cup, now dry, and that day's newspaper sat on the desk, as if, like Miss Havisham's wedding feast, time had been intentionally stopped.

The yellowed newspaper said the Coachella festival had been postponed until the fall because of the spreading coronavirus. President Xi Jinping had visited the city of Wuhan in a "show of confidence" that the national emergency in China could soon be over. President Trump said again that the virus "will go away."

On that last day in the office, we had a meeting with a group of local government officials. No one wore masks. Everyone shook hands without thinking and then laughed awkwardly at the risk we'd carelessly taken.

I haven't shaken anyone's hand since then.

It's so hard to remember what was going through my mind at that time. I know I expected to be back in the office in a few weeks.

My return to the office last week (just for a visit) was partly an acknowledgment that something is finally changing--that the California surge is receding, that millions of people have been vaccinated in the state and that (God and variants willing) the worst of this may soon be over.

But I also went because I thought it might help me remember what life was like before the virus came, which might in turn help me prepare for life ahead. I thought maybe seeing what was on my desk and in my computer and my cabinet drawers would help me reconnect with my pre-pandemic existence. Because the return to normal is not going to be fast or smooth.

Just as it did after 9/11, ordinary life will eventually reassert itself. Our commutes, our paychecks, our children and grandchildren, our weekend plans, our jobs will fill any void. And we will still have plenty of social problems to worry us.

We can keep fighting over Dr. Seuss. We can follow Andrew Cuomo's travails and Gavin Newsom's potential recall and Meghan Markle's war with the royal family.

And slowly but surely, we will work through the trauma of covid and put it in the past, though I suspect that long after the caseloads come down and the number of deaths declines, this will remain with many of us as the most extraordinary year of our lives.

My anniversary was March 14, when it will have been 365 days since my friend Simon and I had lunch together in Pasadena. That was the last time I ate indoors in a restaurant. We were the only patrons.

I'm looking forward to eating out again.