FOOTBALL

RB to stay with Packers

Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones has agreed to a new deal with the Green Bay Packers and won’t be exploring free agency. Drew Rosenhaus, Jones’ agent, confirmed that his client had agreed on a four-year deal worth $48 million that includes a $13 million signing bonus. Jones tweeted a picture of himself in a Packers uniform with the message “Let’s run it back #GoPackGo” on Sunday. Rosenhaus sent out a tweet congratulating Jones on his new deal. Jones, 26, rushed for 1,104 yards and 9 touchdowns and also caught 47 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns last season. That came after a 2019 season in which he had 16 touchdown runs and three touchdown catches.

Niners to give FB $27M

The San Francisco 49ers agreed on a five-year, $27 million contract with Kyle Juszczyk that will make him the highest paid fullback in the NFL. A person familiar with the deal says the sides agreed on the new deal on Sunday night, one day before Juszczyk would be allowed to start talking to other teams before becoming an unrestricted free agent. Juszczyk’s new contract tops the record he set for fullbacks back in 2017 when he signed a $21 million, four-year deal as one of the first additions made by Coach Kyle Shanahan. The 29-year-old Juszczyk scored a career-high six touchdowns last season with four coming on receptions and two more on runs. He finished the season with 19 catches for 202 yards and 64 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Bills reach deal with OL

The Buffalo Bills agreed to re-sign offensive lineman Jon Feliciano to a three-year contract extension on Sunday, a day before the versatile starter was free to open contract talks with other teams. Feliciano’s return means the Bills will have all five starting offensive linemen back for a second consecutive year, after Buffalo re-signed right tackle Darryl Williams on Friday. Feliciano started all 16 games at right guard in 2019 after signing with Buffalo following four seasons with the Oakland Raiders.

GOLF

Rozner earns Qatar title

Antoine Rozner of France holed a 60-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory in the Qatar Masters, moving him high enough in the world ranking to qualify for the World Golf Championship in Texas in two weeks. Rozner was tied for the lead with Guido Migliozzi, who had closed with a 65 at Education City Golf Club, when his approach in the 18th left him far enough away that his best hope appeared to be two putts for par and a playoff. Instead, he made the double-breaking putt for his second European Tour victory in 29 events. Rozner finished at 8-under 276. Darren Fichardt of South Africa and Gaganjeet Bhullar of India also made birdie on the 18th that allowed them to join Migliozzi in a tie for second.

DOG SLEDDING

Seavey nears Iditarod finish

Dallas Seavey was leading the Iditarod on Sunday, positioning himself to tie one other musher for the most wins ever in the world’s most famous sled dog race. Seavey, a four-time winner, was the first musher in this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to reach the last checkpoint, in the community of Skwentna. He checked in just before 1 p.m. Sunday. All mushers must take a mandatory eight-hour rest period before getting back on the trail for the last 67 miles (108 kilometers). The winner is expected to cross the finish line near the community of Willow, Alaska, sometime early today. Seavey, 34, was leading second place musher Aaron Burmeister, a Nome native, by about an hour, according to GPS tracking data on the race’s website Seavey had a remarkable run, winning his four championships over five years. The last title came in 2016. The next year, he finished second, behind his father, Mitch Seavey.

TENNIS

Medvedev wins Open 13

Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev was pushed to three sets by doubles specialist Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the Open 13 final on Sunday in Marseille, France, winning 6-4, 6-7

(4), 6-4 for his 10th career title on the eve of his move up to second in the rankings. Medvedev will overtake Rafael Nadal in the rankings and push the 20-time Grand Slam champion down to No. 3. The Australian Open runner-up improved to 14-2 this year and has won 23 of his last 25 matches.

SKIING

Schwarz secures slalom title

Austrian skier Marco Schwarz locked up the men’s World Cup slalom title Sunday, finishing seventh in a race won by Clement Noel in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. The result gave Schwarz an insurmountable lead of 122 points over his only remaining challenger in the discipline standings, Ramon Zenhausern, with only next week’s slalom at the finals in Switzerland coming up. The Swiss skier finished Sunday’s race in third, but needed a win to retain his chance of overtaking Schwarz in the final race. Noel defied heavy snowfall to hold on to his first-run lead and beat Victor Muffat-Jeandet by 0.62 seconds for a French 1-2 finish. Overall World Cup leader Alexis Pinturault straddled a gate early in his second run. The Frenchman failed to increase his 31-point lead over Marco Odermatt in the overall standings. The Odermatt doesn’t compete in slaloms.

GOLF

Thomas rallies to win TPC

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Justin Thomas found the right time for a near-perfect performance to put a rough start to the year behind him, rallying from three shots behind with bold play to close with a 4-under 68 and win The Players Championship on Sunday.

Thomas becomes only the fourth player to win a major, The Players Championship, the FedEx Cup and a World Golf Championship, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

He called it as good as he has ever played tee-to-green, and he needed it to outlast Lee Westwood, a hard-luck runner-up for the second consecutive week. Westwood birdied the final hole for a 72 to finish one shot behind.

Thomas began the year with a barely audible anti-gay slur under his breath after missing a short putt. That led to one corporate sponsor dropping him and another giving him a public reprimand. The one time he had a chance to win, he learned his grandfather died before the final round of the Phoenix Open.

He was shaken until Sunday at the TPC Sawgrass, where he took on every shot and delivered a gem.

Thomas went birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie around the turn, and put away Westwood for good with a pair of lag putts from 50 feet — one for birdie on the par-5 16th to take the lead, another on the island-green 17th for a par.

Thomas still had one more shot before he was in the clear. He took on the water framing the left side of the 18th fairway, the ball moving right-to-left and bouncing straight off the crown of the first cut, safely in the fairway.

His approach landed on the fringe — the first green he missed all day — leaving a simple two-putt for par and the 14th victory of his PGA Tour career. He returns to No. 2 in the world.

“I fought so hard today,” Thomas said. “It’s probably one of the best rounds of my life tee-to-green. I’ve seen some crazy stuff happen on TV in the past, and I’m glad to be on this side of it.”

